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Home > Sports News > PAK vs AUS: Big Embarrassment For Pakistan Cricket? Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Travis Head Likely to Miss ODI Series | Reports

PAK vs AUS: Big Embarrassment For Pakistan Cricket? Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Travis Head Likely to Miss ODI Series | Reports

Cricket Australia confirms Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Travis Head will stay in the IPL, skipping the Pakistan ODI series. Is this a major embarrassment for the PCB? Get the full squad details and latest reports here.

PAK vs AUS: Big Embarrassment For Pakistan Cricket? Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Travis Head Likely to Miss ODI Series: Reports. Photo Sheri X
PAK vs AUS: Big Embarrassment For Pakistan Cricket? Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Travis Head Likely to Miss ODI Series: Reports. Photo Sheri X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Thu 2026-05-07 15:13 IST

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PAK vs AUS: Big Embarrassment For Pakistan Cricket? Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Travis Head Likely to Miss ODI Series | Reports

PAK vs AUS: Pakistan and Australia’s upcoming ODI series is facing a huge selection crisis even before a ball has been bowled. There is much excitement about the three-match series to be played in late May and early June but Cricket Australia (CA) has confirmed a decision that is a major blow to the prestige of the tour. Australia’s biggest stars are staying in India.

The IPL Overlap

The series, announced on Thursday, May 7 by the PCB and CA together, will be played on May 30, June 2 and June 4. But there is a huge scheduling conflict with the Indian Premier League (IPL) finals scheduled for May 31.

A CA spokesperson confirmed to Cricbuzz that Australian players will be permitted to fulfill their IPL commitments without interruption. “They will still be in the IPL and will complete their commitments,” the spokesperson stated. This decision effectively guts the Australian squad of its world-class core during the “business end” of the T20 tournament.

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The Missing Stars

This decision has a profound ripple effect. World Cup heroes Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Travis Head and Josh Hazlewood are among the high-profile names that will not be part of the squad heading to Islamabad. The duo’s absence leaves a big hole in the leadership and the bowling fire-power of the visiting side.

What’s more, even the “next generation” and the T20 specialists are caught in the crossfire. Cooper Connolly, Xavier Bartlett, Ben Dwarshuis and Matthew Short will all miss the Pakistan series as they are involved in the IPL play-offs. Those IPL teams whose teams make the top four are virtually out of the ODI series with the Australian contingent due to arrive in Islamabad on May 23.

A “B” Team Heading to Islamabad?

With the big names gone, the PCB will probably send out a very experimental Australian side. Reports indicate the squad will now lean heavily on:

Likely to be included: Mitchell Marsh (possibly captain of the side), Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Renshaw.

New Faces Youngsters and domestic performers like Ollie Peake, Joel Davies, Tanveer Sangha and Nikhil Chaudhary are expected to feature to fill the gaps.

A Bitter Pill for the PCB

It’s a PR and commercial nightmare for Pakistan. Having fought so hard to bring world class international cricket back to the country, to now host an Australian side missing its four biggest icons – Cummins, Starc, Head and Hazlewood – seems like a “B-team” tour.

The PCB is sticking to the May 30 start but the optics of the series have changed from a heavyweight clash to a developmental exercise for Australia. A depleted Aussie squad might be a bitter pill to swallow for the Pakistani fans who want to watch the best in the world.

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Tags: Australia B team PakistanAustralia ODI squad vs PakistanAustralia tour of Pakistan 2026Cricket Australia spokespersonCricket Australia vs PCBIPL 2026 schedule conflictIPL vs International Cricket 2026Josh Hazlewood IPLMitchell Marsh captaincyMitchell Starc IPLPAK vs AUS ODI Series 2026Pakistan Cricket Board NewsPat Cummins IPL newsPCB vs CA scheduleTravis Head missing Pakistan series

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PAK vs AUS: Big Embarrassment For Pakistan Cricket? Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Travis Head Likely to Miss ODI Series | Reports

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PAK vs AUS: Big Embarrassment For Pakistan Cricket? Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Travis Head Likely to Miss ODI Series | Reports
PAK vs AUS: Big Embarrassment For Pakistan Cricket? Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Travis Head Likely to Miss ODI Series | Reports
PAK vs AUS: Big Embarrassment For Pakistan Cricket? Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Travis Head Likely to Miss ODI Series | Reports
PAK vs AUS: Big Embarrassment For Pakistan Cricket? Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Travis Head Likely to Miss ODI Series | Reports

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