LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest celebrity news Anil Ambani ai congress karisma kapoor bollywood drama crime news DOJ latest celebrity news Anil Ambani ai congress karisma kapoor bollywood drama crime news DOJ latest celebrity news Anil Ambani ai congress karisma kapoor bollywood drama crime news DOJ latest celebrity news Anil Ambani ai congress karisma kapoor bollywood drama crime news DOJ
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest celebrity news Anil Ambani ai congress karisma kapoor bollywood drama crime news DOJ latest celebrity news Anil Ambani ai congress karisma kapoor bollywood drama crime news DOJ latest celebrity news Anil Ambani ai congress karisma kapoor bollywood drama crime news DOJ latest celebrity news Anil Ambani ai congress karisma kapoor bollywood drama crime news DOJ
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > PAK vs USA | Babar Azam Finds Form At T20 World Cup 2026, Smashes Harmeet Singh For 17 in An Over

PAK vs USA | Babar Azam Finds Form At T20 World Cup 2026, Smashes Harmeet Singh For 17 in An Over

Babar Azam chipped in with a brisk knock of 46 off 32 against USA in Colombo on Tuesday. The right-handed batter had been facing a lot of criticism for his poor run with the bat in the recent past

Babar Azam scored 46 off 32. (Photo Credits: AFP)
Babar Azam scored 46 off 32. (Photo Credits: AFP)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: February 10, 2026 20:32:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

PAK vs USA | Babar Azam Finds Form At T20 World Cup 2026, Smashes Harmeet Singh For 17 in An Over

Pakistan batter Babar Azam finally got back in form as he struck an aggressive 46 off 32 against USA in T20 World Cup 2026. Babar initially took his time to get his eye before taking on spinner Harmeet Singh in the 13th over. The right-handed batter hammered 17 runs against Harmeet in five deliveries in the 13th over– joint second most for him in an over in T20Is. 
Harmeet ended up giving away 21 runs. 

Babar looked in good touch but got dismissed in the 15th over while trying to hit over long on. He miscued his stroke and was caught by Milind Kumar off Mohammad Mohsin in the deep. Milind took a good forward diving catch. 

Later, Sahibzada Farhan who had been doing the heavy lifting was out in the 16th over for 73 off 41. 

You Might Be Interested In

Babar had faced a lot of criticism for his knock of 15 off 18 against Netherlands in the first match in Colombo. 

“If you’re 15 off 18 balls, you’re not just putting pressure on yourself, you’re putting pressure on the guy at the other end,” former Australia captain Ricky Ponting said.

“The guy at the other end then knows that he’s got to be the one to take up the boundary scoring. Babar needs to hit boundaries early on. He needs to get off and going, he needs two boundaries in his first six balls, otherwise the whole momentum of the game is going to change every time he goes in,” he added.

“When you are at that stage of your career, there’s baggage,” said ex-India head coach Ravi Shastri.

“There’s a weight of expectation. People expect you to go out there and deliver. Get out there (and) in your first five balls, I don’t care if you get out, but I want you to make an effort to hit a couple of boundaries. Choose your spot, get into good positions, and anticipate what the bowler is doing. You will feel a lot better, and things might change,” he added.

Also Read: ‘Baggage, Not Asset’ — Former Cricketers Rip Into Babar Azam’s Batting Form in T20 World Cup 2026

First published on: Feb 10, 2026 8:32 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: babar azamPAK vs USAPakistan vs USAt20 world cup 2026

RELATED News

Iceland Cricket Hilariously Trolls Pakistan on X Ahead of IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 Match

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan Confirmed in Colombo, Flight Prices From Delhi Shoot Up

EXPLAINED – Why BCCI Won’t Allow Indian Cricketers’ Wives And Families On Tour During T20 World Cup 2026

IND vs PAK | Hanuman Chalisa, Mental Reset Help Suryakumar Yadav Rediscover His Batting Mojo Again

Who Is Haider Ali? Pakistan-Born Pacer Who Sold Mangoes, Now Leads UAE’s Attack vs New Zealand At T20 World Cup 2026

LATEST NEWS

Rakhi Sawant Sparks Mega Bollywood Storm! Wants Amitabh Bachchan To Marry Rekha, Taunts Jaya: ‘Aap Baalon Ko Colour Kare, Botox Kare’ – Watch

PAK vs USA | Babar Azam Finds Form At T20 World Cup 2026, Smashes Harmeet Singh For 17 in An Over

Is A Baba Behind Mysterious Deaths Of 3 People Found Dead On Peeragarhi Flyover In Delhi? CCTV Shows Him In Their Car Before Tragedy

App Store Shake-Up: Apple, Google Agree To Fairness And Transparency Measures In UK

AIBE 21 Registration 2026 to Begin Tomorrow: Check Key Dates, Eligibility And How to Apply

Salesforce Cuts Nearly 1,000 Jobs As AI Use Grows, CEO Says Company Needed ‘Less Heads’, Hundreds Left Workless

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025–26: Expected Cut-off, Scorecard Link At sbi.bank.in

Jacqueline Fernandez Joins Lux Cozi’s Grand Indore Meet, Over 2000 Retailers Attend

Ranveer Singh Receives Extortion Threat Via WhatsApp Days After Rohit Shetty’s Residence Firing Incident, Mumbai Police Tightens Security

MGM Anand Muthu Spearheads MGM Muthu Group’s 60 Cr. (USD 6.54 million) Strategic Entry into Kumbakonam

PAK vs USA | Babar Azam Finds Form At T20 World Cup 2026, Smashes Harmeet Singh For 17 in An Over

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PAK vs USA | Babar Azam Finds Form At T20 World Cup 2026, Smashes Harmeet Singh For 17 in An Over

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PAK vs USA | Babar Azam Finds Form At T20 World Cup 2026, Smashes Harmeet Singh For 17 in An Over
PAK vs USA | Babar Azam Finds Form At T20 World Cup 2026, Smashes Harmeet Singh For 17 in An Over
PAK vs USA | Babar Azam Finds Form At T20 World Cup 2026, Smashes Harmeet Singh For 17 in An Over
PAK vs USA | Babar Azam Finds Form At T20 World Cup 2026, Smashes Harmeet Singh For 17 in An Over

QUICK LINKS