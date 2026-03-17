Pakistan-Afghanistan War: Rashid Khan, Mohammed Nabi Lash Out At PAK For ‘War Crime’ After Deadly Airstrike Kills 400 In Kabul

Pakistan-Afghanistan War: The fragile situation between Afghanistan and Pakistan took a horrific turn early Tuesday as one of the deadliest airstrikes in recent memory devastated Kabul. Reports indicate that at least 400 people were killed and over 250 injured after an aerial bombardment struck a drug rehabilitation hospital. The 2,000-bed facility, a vital piece of medical infrastructure in the capital, saw large sections reduced to rubble during the 9 PM strike on Monday.

While the Afghan government, led by spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid, accused the “Pakistani military regime” of “targeting hospitals and civilian sites to perpetrate horrors,” Pakistan has flatly denied hitting any medical facility. Pakistan’s Information Minister, Attaullah Tarar, maintained that the military carried out “precision airstrikes” specifically targeting military installations and ammunition storage used by terror proxies.

Cricketers Condemn “War Crimes”

The staggering loss of life has sparked a wave of outrage among Afghanistan’s most prominent sporting icons. Taking to social media, star leg-spinner Rashid Khan did not mince words, labeling the incident a violation of international law.

“I am deeply saddened by the latest reports of civilian casualties as a result of Pakistani airstrikes in Kabul. Targeting civilian homes, educational facilities or medical infrastructure—either intentionally or by mistake—is a war crime,” Rashid Khan wrote on X.

I am deeply saddened by the latest reports of civilian casualties as a result of Pakistani airstrikes in Kabul. Targeting civilian homes, educational facilities or medical infrastructure, either intentional or by mistake, is a war crime. The sheer disregard for human lives,… pic.twitter.com/DbFRRh2qAJ — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) March 16, 2026







The timing of the strike, occurring during the final days of the holy month of Ramadan, added a layer of profound grief to the cricketers’ messages. Rashid continued, “The sheer disregard for human lives, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, is sickening and deeply concerning. It will only fuel division and hatred. I call upon the UN and other human rights agencies to thoroughly investigate this latest atrocity and hold the perpetrators to account.”

Former captain Mohammad Nabi shared a similarly harrowing account of the night’s events, highlighting the human cost of the conflict.

Tonight in Kabul, hope was extinguished at a hospital. Young men seeking treatment were murdered in a bombing by the Pakistani military regime. Mothers waited at the gates, calling their sons’ names. On the 28th night of Ramadan, their lives were cut short. pic.twitter.com/p12617D4de — Mohammad Nabi (@MohammadNabi007) March 16, 2026

“Tonight in Kabul, hope was extinguished at a hospital. Young men seeking treatment were murdered in a bombing by the Pakistani military regime. Mothers waited at the gates, calling their sons’ names. On the 28th night of Ramadan, their lives were cut short,” Nabi stated.

Geopolitical Fallout

Government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid further condemned the violation of Afghan airspace, noting that those killed were vulnerable citizens undergoing treatment for addiction. “We strongly condemn this crime and consider such an act to be against all accepted principles and a crime against humanity,” he posted.

In contrast, Islamabad insists the operation was a counter-terrorism measure. Minister Tarar claimed that “technical support infrastructure” in Kabul and Nangarhar was the intended target to neutralize threats supported by the Taliban regime.

As the death toll rises and the humanitarian crisis deepens, the cries for international intervention grow louder. For the people of Afghanistan, this latest tragedy serves as a grim reminder of the escalating tensions that continue to claim innocent lives.

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