NZ vs SA Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch New Zealand vs South Africa 2nd T20I Online And On TV In India?

NZ vs SA Live Streaming: The 2nd T20I between New Zealand and South Africa is scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at Seddon Park in Hamilton. This match is part of a five-match series where the Proteas currently hold a 1-0 lead. New Zealand is looking to rebound after a dismal showing in the series opener at Bay Oval, where they were bowled out for just 91 runs. South Africa chased the target comfortably with seven wickets and 20 balls to spare.

This series carries extra weight as both teams recently faced off in the T20 World Cup semi-final earlier this month, where the Black Caps emerged victorious before losing the final to India. South Africa’s recent form is formidable, having won four of their last five matches. For New Zealand, this is a must-win game to avoid going 2-0 down heading into the Auckland leg of the series.

The Hamilton pitch usually offers a true bounce and favor stroke-makers, which should lead to a much higher-scoring affair than the first game. If the Black Caps can weather the early swing and post a competitive total, we could be in for a classic encounter. Expect the Kiwis to fight back hard, but they must find a way to neutralize Mokoena if they want to level the series.

Matchday! 🏟#TheProteas are at Seddon Park for the second T20I, riding the momentum from the series opener as they chase a 2-0 lead in the series. 🇿🇦💪 Don’t miss a moment of the action, live on SuperSport. 📺#Unbreakable pic.twitter.com/Y81wY2fNBp — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) March 17, 2026

When and where will the New Zealand vs South Africa Match Be Played?

The New Zealand vs South Africa match will be played on Tuesday, March 17, at Seddon Park, Hamilton. The match will start at 11:45 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the New Zealand vs South Africa Match?

The New Zealand vs South Africa match will be live on Sony Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs South Africa match?

The live streaming of the New Zealand vs South Africa match will be available on the Sony Liv app and website.

When Will The Toss For New Zealand vs South Africa Match Be Held?

The toss for the New Zealand vs South Africa match will take place at 11:15 AM IST.

What Are The Full Squads For New Zealand vs South Africa Match?

New Zealand: Devon Conway(wicketkeeper), Tim Robinson, Tom Latham, James Neesham, Josh Clarkson, Mitchell Santner (captain), Bevon Jacobs, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Cole McConchie, Dane Cleaver, Nick Kelly, Ben Sears, Katene D Clarke, Jayden Lennox, Zakary Foulkes.

South Africa: Tony de Zorzi, Jason Smith, Jordan Hermann, George Linde, Wiaan Mulder, Connor Esterhuizen(wicketkeeper), Prenelan Subrayen, Dian Forrester, Gerald Coetzee, Ottneil Baartman, Keshav Maharaj (captain), Lutho Sipamla, Rubin Hermann, Andile Simelane, Nqobani Mokoena.

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