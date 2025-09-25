LIVE TV
Home > Sports > PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Faces Massive Backlash After Cristiano Ronaldo 'Fighter Jet' Post Amid Haris Rauf & Sahibzada Farhan India Asia Cup Controversy

PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Faces Massive Backlash After Cristiano Ronaldo 'Fighter Jet' Post Amid Haris Rauf & Sahibzada Farhan India Asia Cup Controversy

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi sparks outrage by sharing Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘fighter jet’ gesture amid Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan controversy. The cricketers’ provocative actions against India during Asia Cup 2025’s Super Four match have already drawn sharp criticism. BCCI demands strict action as tensions mount ahead of a potential third India-Pakistan clash in Dubai.

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi fuels controversy over Rauf and Farhan’s Asia Cup 2025 gestures, BCCI demands strict action. Photos: X.
PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi fuels controversy over Rauf and Farhan’s Asia Cup 2025 gestures, BCCI demands strict action. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 25, 2025 13:34:02 IST

Amid ongoing outrage over Pakistan cricketers Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan’s controversial gestures during their Asia Cup 2025 match against India, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi has ignited fresh controversy. On Wednesday, Naqvi shared a video of Cristiano Ronaldo making a ‘fighter jet’ gesture on his social media handle, a move widely seen as a deliberate provocation and an apparent attempt to justify actions that have already drawn strong backlash.

Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan’s Controversial Gestures

During the Super Four match against India at Dubai International Stadium last Sunday, Haris Rauf repeatedly made gestures aimed at the Indian spectators. Rauf was seen making fighter-jet gestures near the boundary rope and again after dismissing Indian batter Sanju Samson.

Also Read: How Can India vs Pakistan Clash Again in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Qualification Scenarios Explained

He also displayed a ‘6-0’ sign to the crowd, referencing a false claim that six Indian Air Force aircraft were shot down during Operation Sindoor in May. Reports indicate that Rauf had been heard shouting ‘6-0’ during Pakistan’s training at the ICC Academy in Dubai the day before the match.

Adding to the controversy, Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan celebrated his fifty against India by making a ‘gun-firing’ gesture, further inflaming tensions.

PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi’s Provocative Social Media Post

Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as the head of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), escalated the situation with his social media post featuring Cristiano Ronaldo. Instead of calming tensions, Naqvi’s action drew sharp criticism from fans and cricketing circles, intensifying the outrage surrounding the earlier incidents.

BCCI Demands Strict Action Against Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan’

Earlier on Wednesday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) demanded strict action against Rauf and Farhan. According to Dainik Jagran, the Indian team lodged an official complaint with match referee Andy Pycroft, citing the players’ “indecent and provocative behaviour” and providing video evidence. The BCCI maintains that the gestures were deliberate.

India and Pakistan could meet for a third time in Asia Cup 2025 if Pakistan defeats Bangladesh in their final Super Four match in Dubai on Thursday. The Indian side, led by Suryakumar Yadav, has already defeated Pakistan twice in the tournament.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2025: THIS Pakistani Player Vows To Play Aggressively Against India After Losing, Wants To Clash Again In The Final!

