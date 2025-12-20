Pat Cummins Overtakes Mitchell Johnson to Become Australia’s Sixth-Highest Test Wicket-Taker in Tests.

Australian captain Pat Cummins moved past legendary fast bowler Mitchell Johnson to become the country’s sixth-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket.

Cummins achieved the milestone during Australia’s third Ashes Test against England at the Adelaide Oval. In the first innings, he returned figures of 3/69, repeatedly disrupting England’s momentum by dismissing Zak Crawley, Joe Root, and Jamie Smith.

He then followed it up with another three-wicket spell later in the match, removing Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, and Root again, finishing the day with impressive figures of 3/24 from 10 overs and leaving England in deep trouble while chasing a target of 435.

Cummins Climbs Test Wicket Charts as England Slip to 207/6

Now in 72 Tests, he has got 315 runs at an average of 21.97, with 17 four-fers,14 five-fors and two ten-wicket hauls and best figures of 6/23. Johnson, on the other hand, has taken 313 wickets in 73 matches at an average of 28.40, with best figures of 8/61, including 16 four-fers, 12 five-wicket hauls, and three ten-fers.

At the top is late spin wizard Shane Warne, taking 708 wickets in 145 Tests at an average of 25.41, with best figures of 8/71, including 48 four-fers, 37 five-fors and 10 ten-fers.

At the end of the day’s play, England was 207/6, with Jamie Smith (2*) and Will Jacks (11*) unbeaten.

England had started the final session at 106/2, with Joe Root (37*) and Zak Crawley (36*) unbeaten.

After surviving a close call for lbw against Travis Head, England lost Root for a 63-ball 39, with five fours to skipper Pat Cummins, who got him caught behind by Alex Carey. This was the 13th time Cummins got his arch-nemesis, and once again, Root was caught nicking. England was 109/3 in 29 overs as their 78-run for the third wicket was undone.

England’s Chase Falters as Brook, Stokes Fall in Quick Succession

Harry Brook joined Crawley at the other end. Both got a partnership going, with Crawley scoring a well-controlled half-century in 102 balls, with five fours. England was 150 runs up in 43.3 overs.

Brook and Crawley also brought up their fifty-run stand in 97 balls and collected a boundary each against Head. But just when everything looked good for England, Brook fell to Lyon while attempting a reverse sweep, with the ball going past his bat and crashing into the leg stump. Brook was gone for a 56-ball 30, with two fours. England was 177/4 in 47.2 overs.

Things kept getting worse for England as they lost skipper Ben Stokes (5) and Crawley (85 in 151 balls, with eight fours) in quick succession, sinking to 194/6 in 53.3 overs.

England Struggle in 435 Chase as Cummins, Lyon Dominate Day

Fumbling yet another start, England huffed and puffed their way to the 200-run mark in 58.2 overs. Will Jacks and Jamie Smith ensured England did not lose any wickets further in the final session. Lyon and Cummins dominated the day with three wickets each.

At the end of the second session, England was 106/2, with Root (37*) and Crawley (36*) unbeaten.

England started the second session at 5/1, with Crawley (1*) and Ollie Pope (0*) unbeaten, needing to chase down a 435-run target to keep the Ashes alive.

Crawley–Root Steady England After Early Scare

England got some lucky runs, with four leg byes on two occasions by Mitchell Starc and a streaky shot from Pope. Crawley and Pope seemed to be stitching a partnership, but the latter’s luck ran out during Cummins’ 10th over, as a blinder from Marnus Labuschagne at slips ended Pope’s knock at 29-ball 17, with two fours. Marnus dove to his left to send back England’s number three packing, continuing his poor Ashes run. England was 31/2 in 9.4 overs.

Finally, after 29 balls, Crawley managed a boundary, unleashing a fine cover drive against Starc. Crawley, who had taken 12 runs to open his run tally, displayed immense patience, leaving balls outside off stump that he had no business playing. Joe Root survived a thick outside edge which did not carry to Usman Khawaja in the slips, and the duo took England to the 50-run mark in 14.2 overs.

Root–Crawley Add 100 as England Escape Unscathed

In the 16th over against spinner Nathan Lyon, Root attempted to disturb his rhythm, first with a sweep for four and then a reverse sweep a ball later to send the crowd into a huge ‘Roooooooooot’ chant.

It was then Crawley’s turn to get his share of boundaries against Lyon, as he was thirsting for some aggression, to feel the ball on his bat. The duo continued to continue an odd boundary or two against Lyon and Cameron Green, bringing up the 100-run mark in 26.1 overs. The duo made sure England escaped the session unschated. At the end of day three, England was 271/4, with Head (142*) and Carey (52*) unbeaten. They lead by 356 runs.

Head’s Century Powers Australia as Lead Crosses 200

Australia started the final session at 119/2, with Head (68*) and Khawaja (27*) unbeaten and a lead of 204 runs. While England removed Usman Khawaja (40 in 51 balls, with four boundaries) and Cameron Green quickly to reduce Australia to 149/4 by Jacks and Tongue, Head raced to his fourth-successive century at Adelaide Oval in 146 balls, with eight fours and two sixes and Carey also reached his half century in 84 balls, with four boundaries, ending the session safely for Aussies.

At the end of the second session, Australia was 119/2, with Head (68*) and Khawaja (27*) unbeaten.

Australia started the second session at 17/1, with Head (5*) and Marnus Labuschagne (4*) unbeaten, having lost Jake Weatherald to Carse for just one, trapping him lbw.

(Inputs from ANI)