PBKS vs GT Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 4: Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; Mullanpur Cricket Stadium, Chandigarh Pitch Report

PBKS vs GT Dream11 Prediction: The finalists from last year’s edition, Punjab Kings, will begin their campaign against the 2022 champions, Gujarat Titans, in Chandigarh on Tuesday. Shreyas Iyer, whose reputation as a captain has increased manifold after the previous editions, will seek to continue in the same manner.

On the other hand, Shubman Gill, the captain of Gujarat Titans, will have a point to prove with the bat as well after he was snubbed from India’s T20I team for the recently-concluded World Cup.

Toss: The match toss between the Punjab Kings and the Gujarat Titans will take place at 7 PM IST.

Time: March 31, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh

PBKS vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Jos Buttler (vc), Prabhsimran Singh

Batters: Sai Sudharsan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shubman Gill

All-rounder: Marco Jansen, Glenn Phillips, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal

Where To Watch Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, IPL Match?

The match will be live on the JioHotstar app and website, with coverage on the Star Sports Network.

PBKS vs GT, Mullanpur Cricket Stadium Pitch Report:

The pitch at Mullanpur Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh is expected to be flat, with the team chasing a total, getting the upper hand. Some grass covering on the wicket, but it is only there to hold the surface. The quick outfield with dew factor involved will be problematic for the spinners.

PBKS vs GT Predicted XIs

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shashank Singh, Mitchell Owen, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzi Chahal.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

PBKS vs GT Squads

Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, M Shahrukh Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Jason Holder, Luke Wood, Washington Sundar, Tom Banton, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu, Ashok Sharma

Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Ben Dwarshuis, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Marco Jansen, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Lockie Ferguson, Vishnu Vinod, Praveen Dubey, Xavier Bartlett, Yash Thakur, Nehal Wadhera, Harpreet Brar, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad