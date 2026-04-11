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Home > Sports News > Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Live Streaming: Where to Watch PSL 2026 in India And Pakistan — Full TV, Online, and Match Time Details

Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Live Streaming: Where to Watch PSL 2026 in India And Pakistan — Full TV, Online, and Match Time Details

Peshawar Zalmi face Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2026 Match 19 on April 11 at National Stadium, Karachi. The match begins at 3:00 pm IST, with the toss at 2:30 pm. There is no live streaming in India, while fans in Pakistan can watch it live on Tapmad.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars (Image Credits: X)
Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: April 11, 2026 13:09:45 IST

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Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Live Streaming: Where to Watch PSL 2026 in India And Pakistan — Full TV, Online, and Match Time Details

Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Live Streaming  Both teams will be going head-to-head in PSL 2026 Match 19, scheduled to take place at the National Stadium, Karachi, on April 11, 2026. Both teams are in good touch, so this should be quite a thrilling game. Peshawar, on the one hand, would like to continue its winning streak, whereas Lahore would want to improve its position in the standings.

So far, Peshawar Zalmi has performed exceptionally well in this edition of the tournament, as they remain unbeaten, having won three of their four matches. Their last game saw them putting up a very strong and dominating performance against Karachi Kings, and as a result, they won comfortably by 159 runs. The opening batsmen of the team are performing very well, and the bowlers are making an equal contribution.

Lahore Qalandars have, however, not had a very smooth run so far and are still trying to find their feet with two victories and two defeats. The wins came against Hyderabad Kingsmen and Multan Sultans, whereas the times they lost, it was against Karachi Kings and Islamabad United. Although at times they have been really good, their main problem is the lack of consistency. Captain Shaheen Afridi will be looking forward to a more rounded and collective effort from his side during this important match.

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Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars PSL: Streaming Details

When will the Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2026 match take place? 

The match will be held on  April 11, 2026.

When will the Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2026 match start?

The match starts at 3:00 pm IST, with the toss at 2:30 pm IST on Saturday, the 11th of April.

Where will the Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2026 match be played?

The match will be played at the National Stadium, Karachi.

Where to watch the Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2026 Match in India?

There is no live Streaming of this Match in India

Where to watch the Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2026 Match in Pakistan?

The match will be Live on Tapmad in Pakistan.



Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Predicted XIs

Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars: Squads

Peshawar Zalmi Squad: Mohammad Haris, Babar Azam(c), Kusal Mendis(w), Michael Bracewell, Abdul Samad, Farhan Yousaf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Aamer Jamal, Sufiyan Muqeem, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana, Aaron Hardie, Khalid Usman, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shahnawaz Dahani, Khurram Shahzad, Brian Bennett, Mirza Tahir Baig, Ali Raza, Abdul Subhan, Kashif Ali, Mohammad Basit.

Lahore Qalandars Squad: Haseebullah Khan(w), Mohammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Rubin Hermann, Sikandar Raza, Asif Ali, Ryan Burl, Shaheen Afridi(c), Haris Rauf, Ubaid Shah, Mustafizur Rahman, Fakhar Zaman, Usama Mir, Daniel Sams, Dunith Wellalage, Parvez Hossain Emon, Maaz Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Farooq.

Also Read: IPL vs PSL | ‘More Movie Than Cricket…’, Former RCB Star Batter ‘Shocking’ Statement Over Indian Premier League Goes Viral | Video

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Tags: Lahore QalandarsPeshawar vs LahorePeshawar ZalmiPeshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Live StreamingPSLPSL 11Shaheen Afridi

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Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Live Streaming: Where to Watch PSL 2026 in India And Pakistan — Full TV, Online, and Match Time Details

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Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Live Streaming: Where to Watch PSL 2026 in India And Pakistan — Full TV, Online, and Match Time Details
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Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Live Streaming: Where to Watch PSL 2026 in India And Pakistan — Full TV, Online, and Match Time Details
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