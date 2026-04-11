IPL vs PSL | ‘More Movie Than Cricket…’, Former RCB Star Batter ‘Shocking’ Statement Over Indian Premier League Goes Viral | Video

IPL vs PSL: South African Cricketer Rilee Rossouw, who is currently featuring in the ongoing PSL 2026 representing Quetta Gladiators, has dropped a bombshell of a statement while explaining the pros and cons of playing in the Pakistan Super League and Indian Premier League. Notably, both leagues are clashing in the same window (April and May) with Cricketers from around the world representing their respective franchises in a packed cricket calendar. Often, these players are asked for their experience of playing in these two leagues. In a staggering statement, South African batter Rilee Rossouw, who has represented RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) and DC (Delhi Capitals), has claimed that the Indian Premier League is more of a movie than a cricket match.

While many players prefer the IPL, the PSL is known for selecting players who were turned down in the IPL auctions.

Thus, numerous players who previously belonged to IPL franchises and currently play for PSL teams have expressed contentious views. Recently, former South African cricketer Rilee Rossouw expressed a contentious view, minimizing the IPL in comparison to the PSL.

Rilee Rossouw had previously participated in the IPL and had played for various franchises during the four seasons he spent in the top T20 league globally. Nonetheless, he has participated in more seasons in the Pakistan Super League, playing for his current team, Quetta Gladiators, and his previous team, Multan Sultans.

Competing for Gladiators in this season of the PSL, the eleventh installment of the tournament, he was questioned about his views on the IPL and the PSL, to which the ex-RCB player gave an astonishing remark.

“IPL is a very long tournament, and PSL is a much more compact tournament where the competition is a lot more fierce. IPL obviously has the whole Bollywood behind it, so it’s a lot more of a movie than actual cricket,” claimed Rossouw. Check out the video here:

Shocking statement by Rilee Rossouw. 🤯 “IPL is a very long tournament, and PSL is a much more compact tournament where the competition is a lot more fierce. IPL obviously has the whole Bollywood behind it, so it’s a lot more of a movie than actual cricket”. pic.twitter.com/ZwLugU3A5n — Salman. (@howeverhoe) April 11, 2026







Rilee Roussow’s Stats:

Roussow is an outstanding player in the PSL, having consistently participated in the Pakistan Super League. He has garnered significant revenue from the country and appears to have demonstrated considerable commitment to the league and the organization, too.

Roussow has participated in 99 games and is only one match short of achieving veteran status with 100 appearances in PSL history. He has accumulated 2366 runs and enjoyed his finest season in 2022/23, playing for the Multan Sultans and scoring 453 runs, which featured his second PSL century.

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