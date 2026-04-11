WATCH: Daryl Mitchell Refuses to Face Usman Tariq, Objects to Spinner’s Pause Before Delivering The Ball in PSL 2026

The Pakistan super League (PSL) 2026 has once been surrounded by controversy after Daryl Mitchell briefly refused to face spinner Usman Tariq. The incident took place during the PSL 2026 match between Quetta Gladiators and Rawalpindiz at National Stadium in Karachi. Mitchell looked visibly upset with the pause that Tariq takes before delivering the ball and stepped away from the crease multiple times, signalling that he was not ready to face the delivery.

This was subsequently followed by a little halt before the umpires intervened.

Usman Tariq Action: Did R Ashwin Predict This?

R Ashwin had earlier handed batters a tactical weapon to neutralize mystery spinner Usman Tariq.

“There is one thing I want to see. Who dares to do that?” Ashwin challenged. “If Tariq pauses before delivery, the batter has the right to move away. The batter can say, ‘I don’t know when the ball is coming, so I moved away'” .

“That will be an interesting case and a huge headache for the umpire. The umpire will have to decide whether to warn the bowler or the batter. Odds are, and that is how cricket has worked, the bowler will be warned first.”

The veteran off-spinner didn’t mince words about his own approach. “If I was there I would have done it. One should do everything to win a game within rules. I would simply say I don’t know when he will release the ball and step away” .

Daryl Mitchell refuses to face Usman Tariq 😂 #QTGVRWP pic.twitter.com/2CO6z4NvR9 — Nibraz Ramzan (@nibraz88cricket) April 10, 2026

What Usman Tariq Had Said?

Usman Tariq had earlier explained the issue with his bowling action. “I have a unique action because my body dimension is unique. My body frame is not like that of a common person. I do have two elbows in my arm,” Tariq explained .

In another video posted by his ILT20 franchise Desert Vipers, Tariq demonstrated his unusual anatomy. “These two corners make my hand really hard to stretch fully. I can’t straighten my hand. It will remain bent, which creates confusion for spectators. I have given two tests in Pakistan labs and my action was cleared” .

Addressing his critics directly, Tariq remained defiant. “I am confident about my action because I am not throwing. Some of them are also talking about the pause. Every single person who is commenting on these things should study cricket first and then make these allegations” .

PSL 2026: What Was The Result Of Quetta Gladiators vs Rawalpindiz Match?

Quetta Gladiators defeated Rawalpindiz. Quetta Gladiators put up 182/6 in 20 overs. Rilee Rossouw notched up a half-century. Later, the Rawalpindiz were bowled out for 121 losing the match by 61 runs. While Usman Tariq picked up a couple of wickets for 23 runs in four overs, Daryl Mitchell struck 30 off 32.

Also Read: PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026 | Who Will Win Today’s Match? Abhishek Sharma, Shreyas Iyer in Action — Check H2H, Team News And Predicted XIs

