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Home > Sports News > FACT CHECK: No Fans to Full Stands? PSL 2026 Crowd Return Likely From Next Week — What We Know So Far | Details Inside

FACT CHECK: No Fans to Full Stands? PSL 2026 Crowd Return Likely From Next Week — What We Know So Far | Details Inside

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had earlier decided that the PSL 2026 matches will be played behind closed doors which means the fans won't be present at the stadiums. The Middle East conflict has resulted in exorbitant hikes for fuel in the region, and Pakistan's government is urging people to restrict travel and to work from home.

PSL is being played behind closed doors. (Photo Credits: X)
PSL is being played behind closed doors. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: March 29, 2026 15:24:17 IST

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FACT CHECK: No Fans to Full Stands? PSL 2026 Crowd Return Likely From Next Week — What We Know So Far | Details Inside

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 began on March 26 with one of the most successful teams Lahore Qalandars taking on new entrants Hyderabad Kingsmen. Lahore registered a comprehensive win in the tournament opener. While the PSL 2026 started off on schedule, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had decided that it would be played behind closed doors. 

“The Prime Minister requested all of Pakistan to restrict their movements because of the fuel crisis,” PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi had said. 

“Looking at all of this and after discussions with our security agencies, we decided that the PSL would continue as per the original schedule. But we can’t ask people to restrict their movements and then have 30,000 people in stadiums every day. We decided that as long as this crisis is ongoing, we will not have crowds at matches. This was a difficult decision, but it needed to be made. The opening ceremony will also be cancelled.”

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Now, there are rumours going around that the fans might return back to stadium in the next for PSL 2026. But there hasn’t been any official news regarding this from the Pakistan board. 

Revised Schedule Announced

The number of host venues for PSL 11 has been streamlined from six to two. All matches will now be staged in Lahore and Karachi.

In the updated schedule 44 matches will be taking place in a space of 39 days with Lahore and Karachi each hosting 22 matches. The opening match between Hyderabad Kingsmen and Lahore Qalandars remains intact, while Lahore will also see Eliminator 1, 2 and the final. Qualifier will be played in Karachi.

Updated Playing Conditions

PCB announced an update in the Playing Conditions of the 2026 edition which has been in place since the opening match of the tournament. It concerns with the Nomination and Replacement of Players – the article 1.2 of the PSL Playing conditions, which reads as, “Before the toss, each captain may submit two (2) different XI lineups in writing to the HBL PSL Match Referee.

“Each lineup must include 11 players and a maximum of four (4) substitute fielders (subject to Clause 1.2.5). After the toss, each captain must finalise one of the two submitted lineups by signing the selected team sheet.

“Once the final lineup has been nominated, no player listed in the selected playing eleven may be changed before the start of the match without the consent of the opposing captain”.

It is also to be noted that no player shall be changed after the Call of Play except for concussion replacement.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Phil Salt Trolls ‘Mastermind’ Dinesh Karthik With ‘Shame’ Comment After RCB Win Over SRH at Chinnaswamy

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FACT CHECK: No Fans to Full Stands? PSL 2026 Crowd Return Likely From Next Week — What We Know So Far | Details Inside
FACT CHECK: No Fans to Full Stands? PSL 2026 Crowd Return Likely From Next Week — What We Know So Far | Details Inside
FACT CHECK: No Fans to Full Stands? PSL 2026 Crowd Return Likely From Next Week — What We Know So Far | Details Inside
FACT CHECK: No Fans to Full Stands? PSL 2026 Crowd Return Likely From Next Week — What We Know So Far | Details Inside

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