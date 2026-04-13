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Home > Sports News > PSL 2026: Islamabad United Coach Jacob Oram Couldn’t Help But Laugh As Pakistani Journalist Stoops To New Low Over IPL vs PSL Comparison | Video

PSL 2026: Islamabad United Coach Jacob Oram Couldn’t Help But Laugh As Pakistani Journalist Stoops To New Low Over IPL vs PSL Comparison | Video

Questions regarding Indian Premier League comparisons have become a common mainstay in the Pakistan Super League. Now it was Islamabad United assistant coach Jacob Oram's turn, and the former cricketer couldn't control his laughter.

Jacob Oram
Jacob Oram

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: April 13, 2026 12:55:57 IST

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PSL 2026: Islamabad United Coach Jacob Oram Couldn’t Help But Laugh As Pakistani Journalist Stoops To New Low Over IPL vs PSL Comparison | Video

The IPL vs PSL debate has been going on in the Pakistan Super League with the reporters asking the same question to almost all the foreign players and coaches. Recently, it was Islamabad United assistant coach Jacob Oram’s turn, and the former cricketer couldn’t control his laughter. After Islamabad United’s six-wicket defeat to Hyderabad Kingsmen, Oram was asked about South African star Rilee Rossouw’s recent claim that the IPL is ‘more of a movie than actual cricket’.

“Both leagues have their pros and cons. IPL is a very long tournament, and PSL is a much more compact tournament where the competition is a lot more fierce. IPL obviously has the whole Bollywood behind it, so it’s a lot more of a movie than actual cricket,” Rossouw had said.

Responding to the question, Oram laughed, saying, “Did you say like a movie?”

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“They’re similar tournaments, but they’re very different. That’s twice as long, the IPL,” he continued.

“I haven’t coached in the IPL. I played in the IPL and that was a long time ago and it has grown into a bit of a behemoth,” he further added.

PSL 2026: What Did Jacob Oram Say About His Coaching Job?

The former New Zealand all-rounder opened up about his role in the Pakistan Super League. 

“This is my first opportunity in the PSL and I’m loving it. The Islamabad United group, from staff to players, have been so welcoming. We are well looked after, well catered for, so far, so good here,” he said. 

Although he did confess that he wished stadiums were fuller in Pakistan. “I’d love to have crowds here for that vibe and atmosphere,” he said.

PSL 2026: Why is PSL Being Held in Two Venues?

The PSL 2026 matches are being held at only two venues, without crowds, due to the recent spike in oil prices. The opening ceremony was also cancelled. The season was set to be played in six cities. But now it’s taking place only in Lahore and Karachi.

PSL 2026: Was Kusal Mendis Asked The Same Question?

In 2025, Kusal Mendis made headlines after leaving Quetta Gladiators midway through the PSL, citing security concerns. His sudden exit raised questions at the time, but he soon found another opportunity in the IPL.

Mendis was picked up by Gujarat Titans as a replacement for Jos Buttler during the playoffs. However, his stint in the IPL was short. He played just one match, which ended in a loss, and did not get further chances. Ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, Gujarat Titans decided to release him, and he eventually went unsold.

Now, back in the PSL for the 2026 season with Peshawar Zalmi, Mendis has made a strong comeback. He has been one of the standout performers in the tournament so far, showing great confidence and consistency with the bat.

Also Read: IPL vs PSL | Kusal Mendis ‘Silence’ Embarrasses Pakistani Journalist Over ‘Do You Regret Leaving Midway Last Year’ Question | WATCH

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Tags: CricketCricket newsindian premier leagueIPL 2026ipl vs pslJacob Oramkusal-mendisPakistan Super LeaguePSL 2026

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PSL 2026: Islamabad United Coach Jacob Oram Couldn’t Help But Laugh As Pakistani Journalist Stoops To New Low Over IPL vs PSL Comparison | Video

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PSL 2026: Islamabad United Coach Jacob Oram Couldn’t Help But Laugh As Pakistani Journalist Stoops To New Low Over IPL vs PSL Comparison | Video
PSL 2026: Islamabad United Coach Jacob Oram Couldn’t Help But Laugh As Pakistani Journalist Stoops To New Low Over IPL vs PSL Comparison | Video
PSL 2026: Islamabad United Coach Jacob Oram Couldn’t Help But Laugh As Pakistani Journalist Stoops To New Low Over IPL vs PSL Comparison | Video
PSL 2026: Islamabad United Coach Jacob Oram Couldn’t Help But Laugh As Pakistani Journalist Stoops To New Low Over IPL vs PSL Comparison | Video

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