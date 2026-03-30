PSL 2026: Karachi Kings Knock Over Lahore Qalandars By 4 Wickets In Last-Over Thriller

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Standings: The David Warner-led Karachi Kings secured their second win in PSL 2026, clinching a dramatic victory over Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday. In the second double-header of the day, cricket fans were treated to an intense, low-scoring contest marred by a massive controversy, which also contributed to Kings chasing down a target of 129 with just two balls to spare.

Qalandars Falter After Solid Start

After electing to bat first on a spin-friendly wicket, Lahore Qalandars couldn’t start well. The former PSL champions kept losing early wickets, with the top-scorer Abdullah Shafique (33 off 24) providing some stability up the order. A 43-run stand between middle order batters – Sikandar Raza and Haseebullah Khan — helped the Qalandars get back on track for a competitive total. However, the innings failed to find momentum in the death overs. Lahore suffered an epic collapse, losing their final five wickets for just 20 runs.

Shaheen’s Masterclass Meets Batting Grit

Karachi Kings’ batters were challenged by Shaheen Afridi, who produced an immaculate spell of fast bowling, bestowing with figures of 4/18. He broke down the Kings’ top order swiftly, getting rid of both talisman David Warner and key batter Salman Agha in the third over. At one point, Karachi struggled, scoring just 18 runs in the opening five overs inside the powerplay.

The momentum changed in the 13th over as Muhammad Waseem and Moeen Ali scored 18 runs off Haris Rauf. The 43-run partnership reduced the required run rate, but Shaheen’s comeback in the 15th over—dismissing both set batsmen—introduced a new turn to the story.

The Final Over Tension

Needing 14 runs from the last six balls, the game took a contentious twist. The umpires on the field penalised Lahore Qalandars for altering the ball’s condition, giving Karachi five penalty runs and permitting them to select a substitute ball.

With the equation simplified to 9 out of 6, Abbas Afridi emerged as the hero. He hit Haris Rauf for a four and a massive six on back-to-back balls to clinch the victory. Although Shaheen Afridi excelled as the bowler of the evening, Rauf’s costly performance (0/45) negatively impacted the Qalandars, allowing the Karachi Kings to rise to the table’s summit.

Brief Scores

Lahore Qalandars: 128 all out (Abdullah Shafique 33; Abbas Afridi 2-wicket haul)

Karachi Kings: 132/6 (Muhammad Waseem 38, Abbas Afridi 10*; Shaheen Afridi 4/18)

Result: Karachi Kings won by 5 wickets.

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