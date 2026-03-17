PSL 2026: PCB Dismisses Australian Players’ Security Concerns Amid Pakistan-Afghanistan War

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reacted to the concerns raised over players’ security who would be featuring in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 amid the conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan. The tournament is set to begin on March 26.

Australian players have been advised to stay away from Peshawar following the Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict. Peshawar is slated to host a PSL match for the first time in history. However, the government of Australia have labelled it as a ‘do not travel zone’. The Australian government has briefed the Australian contingent over the twin wars as revealed by CODE Sports.

A number of players including the big names like David Warner, Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell are slated to take part in the tournament. Warner and Marnus Labuschagne are all set to lead their respective franchises as well. The advisory has put a fixture between Peshawar Zalmi and Rawalpindi at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium on March 28 in doubt.

News agency PTI quoted a PCB source who dismissed reports of hesitation, stating, “All travel arrangements and plans are in place, and we will have all the Australian players who have signed for the PSL 11 start arriving from next week.”

PSL 2026 to Have Eight teams

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) will feature an exciting and expanded format this year. The 44-match tournament will be played over 39 days, starting from 26 March and ending on 3 May. Matches will take place across six cities: Faisalabad, Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar, and Rawalpindi. Notably, Faisalabad and Peshawar will host PSL games for the very first time, marking an important step in bringing top-level cricket to more regions of the country.

This season is special as the PSL celebrates over a decade of success and enters its 11th edition with a new structure. For the first time, eight teams will compete in the tournament, making it bigger and more competitive. The teams taking part are Hyderabad Kingsmen, Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators, and Rawalpindi Pindiz.

The tournament will include 12 double-headers, meaning two matches will be played on the same day. Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host three of these double-header match days, giving fans in the city more opportunities to enjoy back-to-back cricket action.

Also Read: Australian Cricketers to Miss PSL 2026 After Pakistan-Afghanistan War? Check All Details Here

