PSL 2026 Points Table After Peshawar Zalmi Beat Multan Sultans: Check Latest Standings On April 13 — PSZ, MS, HYDK, ISU, KRK, LQ, QTG, RWP

PSL 2026 Standings: Peshawar Zalmi continued their unbeaten streak as they defeated their neighbours in the PSL 2026 points table, Multan Sultans. The Babar Azam-led side won by 24 runs against the Sultans. Once again, the batting unit fired as the Peshawar Zalmi scored 196 runs in the first innings. Kusal Mendis top-scored for the Peshawar-based side with 68 runs in 40 balls. He smashed six fours and three sixes in the innings. In the second innings, once again, it was Sufiyan Muqeem and Iftikhar Ahmed who bowled strongly. Muqeem picked up three wickets while Iftikhar scalped two wickets.

PSL 2026 Points Table

PSL 2026: Who won the Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans?

Peshawar Zalmi won the clash against Multan Sultans by 24 runs. Babar Azam’s side kept their unbeaten streak as they handed the second-placed Sultans. Kusal Mendis once again top-scored for the Peshawar-based side as he made 68 runs in 40 balls.

PSL 2026: Who leads the points table?

Peshawar Zalmi leads the PSL 2026 points standings. So far this season, the Babar Azam-led team has won five of their six meetings. It rained out their matchup with Islamabad United. They are comfortably at the top of the standings with 11 points after winning five of their last six games.

They defeated Rawalpindiz by five wickets in their opening game. After the match against Islamabad was abandoned, Peshawar defeated the Hyderabad Kingsmen by four wickets, the Karachi Kings by 159 runs, the Lahore Qalandars by 76 runs, and now the Multan Sultans by 24 runs.

PSL 2026: Which team has not won a single match?

The only team in the PSL 2026 season without a single victory is Rawalpindiz. The Mohammad Rizwan-led club is at the bottom of the PSL 2026 points standings. As a new team in the game, the Pindiz have had difficulties this season in the Pakistan Super League. They were defeated by Peshawar Zalmi by four wickets, Islamabad United by five wickets, Multan Sultans by seven wickets, and Quetta Gladiators by sixty-one runs in their opening game.

PSL 2026: Which team is undefeated in the Pakistan Super League?

Peshawar Zalmi is the only team without a loss in the current Pakistan Super League season. The Babar Azam-led team has won five of its six games; one match against Islamabad United was washed out.

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