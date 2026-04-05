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Home > Sports News > PSL 2026 Points Table After Steve Smith Shines For Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators: Check Latest Standings On April 5 — LQ, MS, KRK, PSZ, ISU, QTG, RWP, HYDK

PSL 2026 Points Table After Steve Smith Shines For Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators: Check Latest Standings On April 5 — LQ, MS, KRK, PSZ, ISU, QTG, RWP, HYDK

PSL 2026 points table sees Multan Sultans climb up after Steve Smith’s maiden half-century powered win over Quetta Gladiators. Karachi Kings, Islamabad United, and Lahore Qalandars remain in contention as standings tighten on April 5.

PSL 2026 Points Table after Multan Sultans defeat Quetta Gladiators Image Credit X
PSL 2026 Points Table after Multan Sultans defeat Quetta Gladiators Image Credit X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 5, 2026 23:10:29 IST

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PSL 2026 Points Table After Steve Smith Shines For Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators: Check Latest Standings On April 5 — LQ, MS, KRK, PSZ, ISU, QTG, RWP, HYDK

PSL 2026 Points Table: Multan Sultans reclaimed their top spot on the PSL 2026 points table. The Ashton Turner-led side defeated Quetta Gladiators by six wickets with 15 balls to spare to record their third win of the season. Turner led the team brilliantly in the first innings to restrict the Gladiators to an under-par score of 166 runs. He rotated the bowlers, including himself, smartly. With the spinners performing exceptionally in the first innings, Turner bowled 11 overs with his spinners. He was rewarded for his trust shown in the spin bowlers as they went for only 60 runs in their 11 overs. 

Meanwhile, in the second innings, the Sultans were off to a blistering start. Both Sahibzada Farhan and Steve Smith did not waste many balls in the power play as they dealt in boundaries early into the innings. Farhan scored 32 runs in only 14 balls, hitting four fours and a couple of sixes. Meanwhile, Steve Smith smashed his maiden fifty in the Pakistan Super League. He scored 53 runs in 35 balls before being dismissed. While the Sultans stuttered at the end of their chase, they went on to win the clash by six wickets. 

PSL 2026 Points Table

Position

You Might Be Interested In

Teams

Matches

Wins

Losses

No Result

Points

Net Run Rate

1

Multan Sultans

4

3

1

0

6

+0.588

2

Karachi Kings

3

3

0

0

6

+0.486

3

Islamabad United

4

2

1

1

5

+1.055

4

Lahore Qalandars

2

1

1

0

2

+1.546

5

Peshawar Zalmi

2

1

0

1

3

+0.674

6

Quetta Gladiators

4

1

2

0

2

-0.223

7

Rawalpindiz 

3

0

3

0

0

-1.414

8

Hyderabad Kingsmen

3

0

3

0

0

-2.077

Steve Smith stars with maiden PSL fifty

Steve Smith was the star performer with the bat in hand for Multan Sultans. The Australian batter scored 53 runs in 35 balls. In his knock, he hit seven fours and a solitary six. The 36-year-old struck his first fifty in the Pakistan Super League. Chasing, 167, Smith got off the blocks pretty quickly. In the power play, he took the attack against Tom Curran. In the third over, Smith smashed four fours on the trot. While chasing a smallish total, the start from Steve Smith meant that the Sultans chased down the total quite easily in the end, winning the clash by six wickets with 15 balls to spare. 

Also Read: RCB vs CSK: Have Chennai Super Kings Ever Conceded 250 in IPL History? Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Record-Breaking 250/3 Stuns Chinnaswamy in IPL 2026 Clash

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PSL 2026 Points Table After Steve Smith Shines For Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators: Check Latest Standings On April 5 — LQ, MS, KRK, PSZ, ISU, QTG, RWP, HYDK

PSL 2026 Points Table After Steve Smith Shines For Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators: Check Latest Standings On April 5 — LQ, MS, KRK, PSZ, ISU, QTG, RWP, HYDK

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PSL 2026 Points Table After Steve Smith Shines For Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators: Check Latest Standings On April 5 — LQ, MS, KRK, PSZ, ISU, QTG, RWP, HYDK

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PSL 2026 Points Table After Steve Smith Shines For Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators: Check Latest Standings On April 5 — LQ, MS, KRK, PSZ, ISU, QTG, RWP, HYDK
PSL 2026 Points Table After Steve Smith Shines For Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators: Check Latest Standings On April 5 — LQ, MS, KRK, PSZ, ISU, QTG, RWP, HYDK
PSL 2026 Points Table After Steve Smith Shines For Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators: Check Latest Standings On April 5 — LQ, MS, KRK, PSZ, ISU, QTG, RWP, HYDK
PSL 2026 Points Table After Steve Smith Shines For Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators: Check Latest Standings On April 5 — LQ, MS, KRK, PSZ, ISU, QTG, RWP, HYDK

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