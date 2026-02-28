LIVE TV
PSL Secures Massive ₹2,600 Crore Broadcast Boost; Historic Moment For Pakistan Cricket Board

PSL secures a record ₹2,600 crore broadcast deal for the 2026-29 cycle, marking a historic commercial milestone for the Pakistan Cricket Board and signaling strong growth for the league.

PSL Secures Massive ₹2,600 Crore Broadcast Boost; Historic Moment For Pakistan Cricket Board | Image Source - X
PSL Secures Massive ₹2,600 Crore Broadcast Boost; Historic Moment For Pakistan Cricket Board | Image Source - X

Published By: Unnati Madan
Published: February 28, 2026 22:46:08 IST

The Pakistan Super League is reportedly set to land the biggest commercial deal in Pakistan cricket history. According to reports, the league’s media rights for the 2026 to 2029 cycle have been sold for PKR 2,600 crore, making it the most valuable broadcast agreement the PSL has ever secured.

The PCB opened the bidding process for a bundled package covering both television and digital rights in Pakistan, and the deal became even more valuable as the league expanded from 34 to 44 matches with the addition of two new teams.

PCB Award PSL 2026 Global Media Rights to Walee Technologies

The Pakistan Cricket Board has awarded the global broadcast and digital media rights for PSL 2026 to Walee Technologies. The one-year deal for the league’s 11th season is worth 88 crore.

Under the agreement, Walee Technologies will handle all international media rights except India. The deal marks a 149% increase from the previous cycle.

“This will be the biggest broadcast deal in the history of not only the PSL but also Pakistan cricket,” Salman Naseer, the PSL CEO, said. “The steep rise in valuation of PSL’s commercial assets reflect the remarkable growth and credibility of PSL as a world-class league. We are delighted that all past records and valuations have been surpassed in this four-year term from 2026 to 2029.

“The strategic alignment of both TV and live-streaming rights in the Pakistan region ensures that our fans can continue to enjoy the PSL experience across multiple platforms with added enhancements and innovations that will be developed and launched periodically.”

Walee Technology CEO Muhammad Ahsan Tahir said: “We are proud to announce that Walee has tendered unprecedented offer for the Media Rights of the HBL PSL for TV and Streaming in Pakistan. This is not just a broadcast deal, it is the foundation of a new digital sports ecosystem that puts fans, creators, publishers and brands all in one place.

“Every fan will be able to watch, engage and be rewarded. Every brand will find its audience. Every stakeholder will have a seat at the table. Walee is here to make cricket work for everyone.

“We sincerely thank the Pakistan Super League for their confidence in Walee and in our vision for the future of Pakistan cricket.”

First published on: Feb 28, 2026 10:46 PM IST
