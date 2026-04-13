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Home > Sports News > Rajasthan Royals Dugout Controversy: ‘Both His Lungs Collapsed’ — Here’s Why RR Official Was Using Phone – Details Inside

Rajasthan Royals Dugout Controversy: ‘Both His Lungs Collapsed’ — Here’s Why RR Official Was Using Phone – Details Inside

Rajasthan Royals manager Rumi Bhinder is under investigation by the Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) of the BCCI for using a mobile phone in the team dugout during their IPL 2026 clash with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Guwahati on Friday.

RR's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi taking a peek at manager Romi Bhinder's phone in the dugout (X)
RR's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi taking a peek at manager Romi Bhinder's phone in the dugout (X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: April 13, 2026 11:50:57 IST

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Rajasthan Royals Dugout Controversy: ‘Both His Lungs Collapsed’ — Here’s Why RR Official Was Using Phone – Details Inside

Rajasthan Royals manager Rumi Bhinder had gathered some headlines after he was spotted using the mobile phone in the dugout during the clash between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Guwahati. Bhinder is now under investigation by the Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) of the BCCI. As per reports, it has also emerged that he was carrying the mobile phone due to a prior medical emergency. 

“Both of his lungs had collapsed and that medical emergency meant he spent nearly a month in a Nagpur hospital,” The New Indian Express quoted a source as saying.

“Both of his lungs had collapsed and that medical emergency meant he spent nearly a month in a Nagpur hospital,” The New Indian Express quoted a source as saying.

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“Besides, possessing a mobile phone and a laptop in the dugout is allowed as per the protocol. The only problem was the usage but again he was not making calls or receiving any of them. He was just scrolling his phone. He has time and he will try to explain his point of view to the ACSU officials,” the source added.

Rumi’s Usage of Phone Defended

As per the BCCI’s Minimum Standards for Players and Match Officials Areas (PMOA), mobile phones and other electronic equipment are permitted in PMOA only for a limited number of officials. The team manager may use a phone, but only in the dressing room.

“We are hopeful that the ACSU officials will keep Rumi’s medical conditions in mind before arriving at a conclusion. The problem was he had to walk at least 50 steps before climbing around 20 steps to reach the dressing room and do the same to return to the dugout. That must have forced him to check the phone at the dugout itself,” the source said.

How BCCI Reacted?

The BCCI has shared its first reaction to the incident stating that the RR manager has breached the protocol as the mobile phones are not allowed in the dugout.

“Yes, Bhinder has indeed breached the protocol of the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA), as cell phones are banned in the dugout during a match,” a BCCI official confirmed, according to a PTI report.

What Are the IPL Protocols?

The IPL has very clear and strict rules for the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA), especially when it comes to the use of mobile phones.

Only a few people, such as the team manager and some support staff, are allowed to carry and use mobile phones. However, there is an important condition attached to this rule. Phones can be used only inside the dressing room, which is considered a private team space.

Using mobile phones in public or semi-public areas like the dugout, boundary line, or near the field of play is not allowed under any circumstances. These areas are closely monitored during matches to maintain discipline and prevent any misuse of information.

The rule is in place to ensure fair play, avoid distractions during the game, and protect the integrity of the tournament. It also helps prevent any unauthorised communication, including the sharing of sensitive match-related information.
“The Team Manager may use a phone in the Dressing Room area but NOT in the Dugout.”

For players and most support staff:

Devices must be switched off and handed over upon arrival, and only the designated analyst can use a computer at a specific station for match-related data.

Also Read: Who Won Yesterday’s IPL 2026 Match Between MI and RCB? — Phil Salt’s Fireworks, Krunal Pandya’s Economical Spell Help Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Mumbai Indians

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Tags: CricketCricket newsIPL 2026ipl 2026 newsIPL 2026 updatesrajasthan royalsRumi BhinderRumi Bhinder Rajasthan RoyalsRumi Bhinder RR manager

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Rajasthan Royals Dugout Controversy: ‘Both His Lungs Collapsed’ — Here’s Why RR Official Was Using Phone – Details Inside

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Rajasthan Royals Dugout Controversy: ‘Both His Lungs Collapsed’ — Here’s Why RR Official Was Using Phone – Details Inside

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Rajasthan Royals Dugout Controversy: ‘Both His Lungs Collapsed’ — Here’s Why RR Official Was Using Phone – Details Inside
Rajasthan Royals Dugout Controversy: ‘Both His Lungs Collapsed’ — Here’s Why RR Official Was Using Phone – Details Inside
Rajasthan Royals Dugout Controversy: ‘Both His Lungs Collapsed’ — Here’s Why RR Official Was Using Phone – Details Inside
Rajasthan Royals Dugout Controversy: ‘Both His Lungs Collapsed’ — Here’s Why RR Official Was Using Phone – Details Inside

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