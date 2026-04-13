Who Won Yesterday’s IPL 2026 Match Between MI and RCB? — Phil Salt’s Fireworks, Krunal Pandya’s Economical Spell Help Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Mumbai Indians

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Mumbai Indians by 18 runs at Wankhede Stadium after defending a target of 241. Riding on some fine batting, the RCB side posted 240/4 in 20 overs and then restricted the opposition to 222/5 in 20 overs. With this win, the Rajat Patidar-led side has made a come back in the tournament after they suffered a hiccup against Rajasthan Royals.

Here’s a look at the key moments from the match.

RCB vs MI, IPL 2026: How Phil Salt’s Knock Proved to be Helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians?

Phil Salt and Virat Kohli opened the innings for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Phil Salt was the aggressor between the two while Kohli carried the innings through. The right-handed batter thoroughly dominated the MI bowlers as the two put up a partnership of 120 runs for the first wicket.

Salt not just contributed with runs but scored them on a brisk pace keeping the opposition on the backfoot. He eventually struck 78 off 36.

RCB vs MI, IPL 2026: How Rajat Patidar Played a Key Role?

Rajat Patidar was unbeaten at 22 in the first four balls that he faced keeping the momentum going.

“To be honest, people used to say that I love playing spin, but if someone asks me, I would say I love playing pace. And the playing pace on this track, I think it’s a very good track to play for a fast bowler. So I think I love facing fast bowling.”

Against spin this season, Patidar has faced 59 balls, scoring 129 runs at a strike rate of 218.94, with nine fours and 11 sixes, being dismissed twice. Against pace, he has made 66 in 32 balls, with a strike rate of 206.25, including two fours and seven sixes, being dismissed once.

RCB vs MI, IPL 2026: Krunal Pandya’s Spell

While it was batters day out at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, Krunal Pandya turned out to be the pick of the bowlers. He returned with figures of 1/26 in four overs.

“Wankhede has always been close to my heart. I have played here for six years and was lucky enough to win three trophies in that time,” Krunal said at the post-match press conference.

“So it has always been special coming over here, and as I said last year as well, eventually the points were coming home only. One Pandya had to win, and I guess I was the lucky one in that,” he added.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Points Table After RCB Beat MI: Check Latest Standings on April 13 — CSK, GT, DC, LSG, KKR, SRH, PBKS, RR

