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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 Points Table After RCB Beat MI: Check Latest Standings on April 13 — CSK, GT, DC, LSG, KKR, SRH, PBKS, RR

IPL 2026 Points Table After RCB Beat MI: Check Latest Standings on April 13 — CSK, GT, DC, LSG, KKR, SRH, PBKS, RR

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru got their IPL 2026 campaign back on track after a win against Mumbai Indians on Sunday. RCB now have three wins in four matches.

Virat Kohli scored a fifty against MI. (Photo Credits: IPL/X)
Virat Kohli scored a fifty against MI. (Photo Credits: IPL/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: April 13, 2026 09:08:45 IST

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IPL 2026 Points Table After RCB Beat MI: Check Latest Standings on April 13 — CSK, GT, DC, LSG, KKR, SRH, PBKS, RR

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru were back to winning ways after a hiccup in the previous match in IPL 2026. The Rajat Patidar-led side defeated Mumbai Indians by 18 runs at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday evening to grab a couple of more points and are now sitting at number three position in the points table. Mumbai Indians have now suffered their third defeat in the tournament. 

Pos

Team

You Might Be Interested In

Played

Won

Lost

NR

Points

NRR

1

Rajasthan Royals

4

4

0

0

8

+2.055

2

Punjab Kings

4

3

0

1

7

+0.720

3

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

4

3

1

0

6

+1.148

4

Delhi Capitals

4

2

2

0

4

+0.322

5

Gujarat Titans

4

2

2

0

4

-0.029

6

Lucknow Super Giants

4

2

2

0

4

-0.427

7

Sunrisers Hyderabad

4

1

3

0

2

-0.024

8

Mumbai Indians

4

1

3

0

2

-0.772

9

Chennai Super Kings

4

1

3

0

2

-1.532

10

Kolkata Knight Riders

4

0

3

1

1

-1.315

MI vs RCB, IPL 2026: What Mumbai Indians Captain Hardik Pandya Said?

Mumbai indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya said that the team “conceded way too many” runs after their 18-run loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 game that saw 462 runs being scored by both teams combined at the Wankhede Stadium.

Mumbai Indians, after winning the toss and opting to bowl first, let RCB score 240/4 in 20 overs after fifties from Phil Salt, Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Hardik Pandya said that the Mumbai Indians conceded way too many runs and have been consistently playing catch-up in both batting and bowling in recent games. He stressed the need for the team to reflect and reassess their strategies to regain momentum, especially in the powerplay.

“We conceded way too many as well. Last couple of games, as a bowling unit and as a batting unit, we have been catching up. Really need to reflect and what best we can do, and how we can get the momentum we require. A lot of things need a rethink. But we have to see other options we can have, with the bat and the ball. We need to still bat well and bowl well. If you do that, irrespective of the toss (we should be fine). We are speaking about and talking about how to get some momentum in the powerplay. We are trying to catch up (in batting and bowling). We will see what we can do in the next game,” Pandya said.

MI vs RCB, IPL 2026: How RCB Scripted The Win?

Mumbai Indians made a strong start while chasing 241 against RCB, with Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton powering them to 62/0 in the powerplay. However, Rohit’s injury and the quick wickets of Rickelton and Tilak Varma falling in the same over shifted momentum.

Despite fighting knocks from Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya, MI kept losing wickets at key moments. A late blitz from Sherfane Rutherford (71* off 31) kept hopes alive, but they ultimately fell short, finishing at 222/5 and losing by 18 runs.

Hardik Pandya praised Sherfane Rutherford, saying the team was excited to sign him because of his known power-hitting ability. He added that Rutherford’s strong performance provides the Mumbai Indians with an extra cushion and confidence.

“When we got him, it was always exciting for us, we knew the potential and power he had. The way he batted, it gives us extra cushion and confidence,” Pandya said.

Earlier, RCB posted a huge total of 240/4, built on aggressive batting throughout the innings.

Openers Phil Salt (78 off 36) and Virat Kohli (50 off 38) gave a blazing start with a 120-run stand, before Kohli and Rajat 
Patidar (53 off 20) added a quick 65-run partnership. Late fireworks from Tim David (34* off 16) pushed RCB to a dominant finish.

With this win, RCB now have three victories in four IPL 2026 matches so far and find themselves positioned third in the IPL 2026 points table with six points and the Net Run Rate of +1.148.

Also Read: RCB vs MI, IPL 2026  Virat Kohli to Miss Next Match Due to Injury? Captain Rajat Patidar Provides Massive Update

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IPL 2026 Points Table After RCB Beat MI: Check Latest Standings on April 13 — CSK, GT, DC, LSG, KKR, SRH, PBKS, RR

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IPL 2026 Points Table After RCB Beat MI: Check Latest Standings on April 13 — CSK, GT, DC, LSG, KKR, SRH, PBKS, RR
IPL 2026 Points Table After RCB Beat MI: Check Latest Standings on April 13 — CSK, GT, DC, LSG, KKR, SRH, PBKS, RR
IPL 2026 Points Table After RCB Beat MI: Check Latest Standings on April 13 — CSK, GT, DC, LSG, KKR, SRH, PBKS, RR
IPL 2026 Points Table After RCB Beat MI: Check Latest Standings on April 13 — CSK, GT, DC, LSG, KKR, SRH, PBKS, RR

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