Home > Sports > ‘Biggest Thing in My Life’: J&K Skipper Paras Dogra Reacts on Historic Ranji Trophy Triumph

Jammu and Kashmir, led by Paras Dogra, won their maiden Ranji Trophy title, ending a wait of 67 years. Auqib Nabi was named the player of the series for his feat of picking 60 wickets in the season.

Paras Dogra and the rest of the J&K team celebrate the Ranji Trophy win. Image Credit: X/@BCCIdomesstic and JioHotstar

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: February 28, 2026 16:10:08 IST

Paras Dogra’s Jammu and Kashmir created history by winning the Ranji Trophy for the first time. The J&K skipper talked about how special the achievement is. Along with Dogra, player of the series, Auqib Nabi, left-arm pacer, Sunil Kumar, player of the match, Shubham Pundir, and BCCI President, Mithun Manhas, too talked about the historic win.

Dogra: Biggest gratitude I will have in my life

Paras Dogra talked about the defeat in the previous season, where Jammu and Kashmir was knocked out after conceding a one-run lead in the quarter-final against Kerala. Dogra said, “We learned from that one-run defeat. We talked about each and every run being crucial and to just give 100 percent. We just did not want to repeat it.”

Talking about his players, the skipper believed that he is lucky to have such a talented group of players. Dogra said, “I feel I am very lucky I got a group and association like this, who supported. To rub shoulders with these guys, it has been amazing. No words to explain how good our team is.”

Talking about his future, “To be honest, I do not know. Never thought to be here. Will enjoy with the boys and let’s see where I will go,” Dogra added.

“When I started, I just wanted to win a trophy and especially the Ranji Trophy,” Player of the series, Auqib Nabi 

Auqib Nabi Dar was named the player of the series for his incredible feat of picking up sixty wickets during the season. The 29-year-old became only the third pacer in the history of the Ranji Trophy to pick 60 wickets in a single season.

He was the biggest match-winner for the team during the knockouts. In the quarter-final, he picked up 12 wickets, in the semi-final, he claimed nine wickets, and in the final against Karnataka, in the first innings, Nabi was once again the star performer with a fifer. Talking about his performance in the knockouts, Nabi said, “My plan is simple. I want to give my best in every match. Try to put everything into it. In knockouts, every match is a must-win.”

Shubham Pundir: Feels like a fairy tale

Shubham Pundir, for his incredible century in the first innings, was named the player of the match. The left-handed batter talked about how the historic win is important for the region and the players. “For our region, for our players, our management, it is a huge thing and a great achievement,” he said. 

Pundir scored 121 runs in the first innings, and his stay at the crease meant that J&K could reach the monumental score of 584. Pundir talking about his knock, “Aim was to bat as long as possible. We wanted to give a target of 500-600. Runs did not matter much, but we needed to bat long. My plan was to see through the new ball and play forward, and attack the spinners – that was the demand of the pitch.”

Pundir, while talking about his teammates, said, “I enjoy batting with Yawer and Samad. He (Samad) takes the pressure off you completely.”

“This moment is nothing short of a dream,” left-arm pacer Sunil Kumar

Sunil Kumar talked to cricket presenters after winning the Ranji Trophy. The left-arm pacer dismissed Devdutt Padikkal in the first innings. In his debut season, Kumar picked up 31 wickets and was an able partner to Auqib Nabi. Talking about his partnership with Nabi, Kumar said, “Having Auqib Nabi at the opposite end helped me a lot and made my job easier.”

Mithun Manhas reacts to historic win

Mithun Manhas, BCCI President and former J&K Director of Cricket, talked about the historic win and how it will help grow the game in the region. He also talked about the role of the BCCI and Jay Shah in their journey. “It has been an amazing journey, started in June 2021. I want to specially thank the BCCI back then and especially Jay (Shah) bhai. He was the first secretary (In decades) who came to Jammu, saw our condition and there was no looking back,” Manhas added. 

Talking about skipper Paras Dogra and coach Ajay Sharma, Manhas explained their role in the team and what they bring to the table. Manhas said, “With Paras coming, we got this stability, the calmness and with Ajay bhai, he has the experience of playing five finals. The kind of batting he used to do, that has helped the boys grow.”

First published on: Feb 28, 2026 4:10 PM IST
