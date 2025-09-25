Ravichandran Ashwin signs with Sydney Thunder for BBL 15

Sydney [Australia], September 25 (ANI): Indian spin legend Ravichandran Ashwin has signed with Sydney Thunder for the Big Bash League (BBL) season 15. He will be the first cricketer who has played for the India men’s cricket team to represent a BBL club.

“Indian legend Ravichandran Ashwin has created history, joining Sydney Thunder for BBL|15. The Thunder Nation will welcome the biggest overseas signing since the League’s inception, with Ashwin set to become the first male player to have represented India to join a BBL club,” Sydney Thunder said in a release.

Ashwin will enter Thunder’s line-up in early January and ignite the club’s push to play in back-to-back BBL finals, having lost to Hobart Hurricanes in the previous season.

The release said that 39-year-old brings an unrivalled cricket resume, a hunger to win and commitment to growing the game globally. His presence in Thunder Green will bring leadership and class on the field, while uniting the club’s multicultural Western Sydney heartland, it added.

In 287 matches for India, Ashwin’s off-spin claimed 765 international wickets, including 537 wickets at Test level. He is a Cricket World Cup (2011) and Champions Trophy (2013) winner with India, the ICC’s Cricketer and Test Cricketer of the Year of 2016 and a member of the 2011-20 Men’s Test Team of the Decade.

In 16 IPL seasons, Ashwin made 221 appearances for five franchises, making him the tournament’s seventh most-capped player. He is a two-time IPL champion with Chennai Super Kings, having won in 2010 and 2011, and has 187 career wickets in the tournament, ranking him fifth all-time. He has a total of 317 wickets in 333 T20 matches.

Ashwin joins the club following his retirement from international duties and the IPL.

Ashwin, following his landmark signing, said in a statement:

“Thunder was crystal clear about how they would use me and brave enough to back it. My conversations with the leadership were excellent, and we are fully aligned on my role. I love how David Warner (the Sydney Thunder captain) plays the game, and it is always better when your leader shares your mindset. I cannot wait to perform for the Thunder Nation,” said the spin wizard.

Trent Copeland, Sydney Thunder General Manager, said: “I am so proud that Ashwin has chosen Sydney Thunder. From the first time we spoke, Ashwin impressed everyone at the Thunder with his passion, desire to win and understanding of what makes our club special.

“He will bring an injection of fresh energy and world-class bowling mid-tournament, while his presence as a leader and mentor will be invaluable for our young players. Perhaps most excitingly, Ashwin’s connection with the rapidly growing Indian diaspora in Western Sydney will inspire a new wave of members and fans to join the Thunder Nation. We cannot wait for them to become part of our journey,” he added.

Before Ashwin’s arrival, Thunder kick off their BBL|15 campaign in Hobart with a grand final rematch against the Hurricanes on December 16, before returning home to ENGIE Stadium for a blockbuster Sydney Smash on December 20.

Sydney Thunder KFC BBL|15 Squad To Date:

Wes Agar, Tom Andrews, Ravichandran Ashwin (IND), Cameron Bancroft, Sam Billings (ENG) ,Ollie Davies, Lockie Ferguson (NZ), Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Ryan Hadley, Shadab Khan (PAK), Sam Konstas, Nathan McAndrew, Blake Nikitaras, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, David Warner. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)