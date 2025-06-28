Live Tv
RCB Pacer Yash Dayal Accused Of Exploitation And Physical Violence On Pretext Of Marriage

RCB pacer Yash Dayal has been accused by a woman of emotional, physical, and financial abuse under the pretext of marriage. She claims a five-year relationship ended in violence and betrayal, prompting her to seek justice through the Chief Minister's grievance portal with evidence in hand.

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: June 29, 2025 00:06:04 IST

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Indian pacer, Yash Dayal, has been accused of exploitation on the pretext of marriage by a woman from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad.

The woman has lodged a complaint through the Chief Minister’s online grievance portal, IGRS.

Yash Dayal Allegedly Subjected Woman to Emotional and Physical Abuse

In her complaint, the woman alleged that she had been in a relationship with Yash Dayal for the past five years, during which she was emotionally, mentally, and physically exploited.

“For the last five years, the complainant was in a relationship with a cricketer. The man emotionally, mentally and physically exploited her by misleading her with the promise of marriage. He introduced the complainant to his family as their daughter-in-law, which made her trust him completely,” the complaint stated.

Yash Dayal Accused of Violence and Manipulation in Long-Term Relationship

The woman further alleged that when she confronted Yash Dayal about the alleged deception, she was subjected to physical violence and mental harassment.

“During the relationship, the complainant was made emotionally and financially dependent on him. Later, she found that the man was involved in similar relationships with other women as well,” the complaint said.

Yash Dayal Case: Woman Turns to CM Office After Police Inaction

She claimed to have reached out to the women’s helpline number 181 on June 14, 2025, but said that the matter did not progress at the police station level.

Owing to financial and social helplessness, she turned to the Chief Minister’s office seeking justice.

Yash Dayal Case Supported by Digital Evidence, Demands for Legal Action Grow

“She has chats, screenshots, video calls, and photos etc as evidence,” it added.

“The request is to investigate this matter promptly and impartially, and to take legal action against the accused. This step is important not only for her, but also for all girls who fall victim to such relationships,” it concluded.

Notably, Yash Dayal was part of RCB’s historic IPL 2025 title win earlier this month, taking 13 wickets in 15 matches. He has represented Uttar Pradesh in all domestic formats and is yet to make his India debut.

(With Inputs From ANI)

