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Home > Sports News > RCB vs MI, IPL 2026: Tim David Gets Stern Warning From Umpires Over THIS Act During Match, Ban Threat Looms Large | Video

RCB vs MI, IPL 2026: Tim David Gets Stern Warning From Umpires Over THIS Act During Match, Ban Threat Looms Large | Video

RCB vs MI: Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Mumbai Indians by 18 runs at Wankhede Stadium. Despite half-centuries from Salt, Kohli, and Patidar, the match was marked by a controversy involving Tim David and the umpires over a ball change. Read the full match report and disciplinary analysis here.

A still from the MI vs RCB match. (X)
A still from the MI vs RCB match. (X)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: April 13, 2026 12:32:28 IST

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RCB vs MI, IPL 2026: Tim David Gets Stern Warning From Umpires Over THIS Act During Match, Ban Threat Looms Large | Video

RCB vs MI, IPL 2026: Courtesy of their batting firepower, Royal Challengers Bengaluru powered themselves to an 18-run win over Mumbai Indians at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. It was a double-header Sunday as two of the most followed sides gave the crowd a spectacular contest, which went down to the wire. In one of the incidents during the match, RCB’s swashbuckling batter Tim David got embroiled in a controversy that drew ire from the umpires.

The incident took place in the 18th over of the first innings, with David smashing a massive six against MI captain Hardik Pandya over the deep mid-wicket region. David, who can strike it a long way, smashed the ball so hard that it got disfigured. Along with being out of shape, it also became wet as the umpires were forced to change the ball mid-over. 

When the box of old balls was taken out, David grabbed one and started to play with it nonchalantly. Even after multiple requests from the umpire to return it, the Australian kept playing with the ball for a short time, visibly frustrating the official. Following a short pause, David eventually returned the ball, restoring a smile to the moment.

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Rohit Sharma joined in as well, sharing a humorous moment with David while the incident brought laughter on the field. Check out the video here:



Tim David’s Actions Warrant A Ban?

According to the Laws of Cricket (Law 41) and the ICC Code of Conduct, “players must respect umpire decisions. Arguing, showing dissent, or using obscene language can lead to penalties, including a first warning, a final warning, five penalty runs, match fee fines, temporary suspension, or dismissal from the game, especially if a batsman refuses to leave the crease.”

Now, it is up to the umpires if they wish to report Tim for his actions on the field. So far, nothing official has been issued on the matter by the officials.

RCB’s Batting Prowess Reigns Supreme

In the first innings, Half-centuries from Phil Salt, skipper Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, and a late cameo from Tim David helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) reach 240/4 against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

A 120-run stand between Salt (78 in 36 balls, with six fours and six sixes) and Virat and a 65-run stand between Virat (50 in 38 balls, with five fours and a six) and skipper Patidar (53 in 20 balls, with four boundaries and five sixes) and later some brutal hitting from David (34* in 16 balls, with two fours and three sixes) pushed RCB to a massive score.

In response, MI’s top order failed to impress in the chase as they fell short of the target by 18 runs.

(with agencies’ inputs)

Also Read: Rajasthan Royals Dugout Controversy: ‘Both His Lungs Collapsed’ — Here’s Why RR Official Was Using Phone – Details Inside

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RCB vs MI, IPL 2026: Tim David Gets Stern Warning From Umpires Over THIS Act During Match, Ban Threat Looms Large | Video

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RCB vs MI, IPL 2026: Tim David Gets Stern Warning From Umpires Over THIS Act During Match, Ban Threat Looms Large | Video
RCB vs MI, IPL 2026: Tim David Gets Stern Warning From Umpires Over THIS Act During Match, Ban Threat Looms Large | Video
RCB vs MI, IPL 2026: Tim David Gets Stern Warning From Umpires Over THIS Act During Match, Ban Threat Looms Large | Video
RCB vs MI, IPL 2026: Tim David Gets Stern Warning From Umpires Over THIS Act During Match, Ban Threat Looms Large | Video

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