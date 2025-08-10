LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Rhea Ripley Opens Up About Disturbing Encounter with Stalker Fan

WWE star Rhea Ripley revealed a stalker incident where a fan left a love poem at her door on Valentine’s Day. Thankfully, she was in Australia at the time. Despite personal challenges, Ripley continues to shine in WWE, holding multiple titles and emerging as a top name in the women’s division.

WWE star Rhea Ripley revealed a stalker incident (Image Credit - X)
WWE star Rhea Ripley revealed a stalker incident (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 10, 2025 20:11:56 IST

Rhea Ripley has become one of WWE’s most dominant and recognizable stars, especially over the last year and a half. With major names like Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch stepping away for parts of 2023 and 2024, Ripley seized the spotlight, cementing herself as a top-tier performer in the women’s division. WWE management, including Triple H, has praised her growth, hinting at even bigger plans ahead for the Australian powerhouse.

Her success in this window has made her a pillar of the division and a reliable draw for the company.

A Frightening Valentine’s Day Incident

However, with rising fame comes an unfortunate downside — obsessive fans. Speaking on the Cheap Heat podcast, Ripley shared a disturbing experience involving a stalker. She revealed that a fan appeared at her home on Valentine’s Day and left a handwritten poem under her door. “She just stared into my Ring camera,” Ripley explained. “She left a poem under my door, saying that like we’re the sun and the moon and we’re meant to be together.” Fortunately, Ripley was in Australia at the time of the incident.

Struggling for Personal Space

Ripley went on to express how shaken she was by the situation: “If I was home, I would have answered the door and I would have been so uncomfortable. And I don’t want to feel uncomfortable in my own damn house.” She emphasized the importance of personal boundaries and how essential it is for public figures to feel safe at home, away from the spotlight.

A Champion in and Out of the Ring

Despite these challenges, Ripley’s career continues to soar. She has won nearly every major title available to WWE women, including the Raw, NXT, NXT UK, and Women’s World Championships, plus the 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble. As a Triple Crown winner and a fan favorite, Ripley’s star power remains undeniable , however her story is also a reminder of the real-life dangers fame can bring.

