Rohit Sharma Hits 50th IPL Fifty: Joins Virat Kohli In Exclusive Half-Century Club

Rohit Sharma made a blazing start to IPL 2026, delivering a captain’s knock for the Mumbai Indians against the Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium. The 38-year-old needed just 23 balls to bring up his first half-century of the season, setting the tone in a challenging 221-run chase.

With this effort, Rohit achieved a major milestone, becoming only the fourth batter in IPL history to register 50 scores of 50 or more. Playing his 274th match in the league, he now has two centuries and 48 fifties to his name.

At the top of this elite list is Virat Kohli, who has recorded 72 scores of 50+ in 268 matches for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, including 8 centuries and 64 fifties. He is followed by David Warner with 66 such scores, and Shikhar Dhawan with 53.