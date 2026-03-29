Rohit Sharma Hits 50th IPL Fifty: Joins Virat Kohli In Exclusive Half-Century Club

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest news Bengaluru Varanasi flight adhir ranjan chowdhury Rahul Arunoday entertainment news bengaluru murder Assembly Elections 2026 Epic Fail latest world news Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Gautam Singhania devdutt-padikkal latest news Bengaluru Varanasi flight adhir ranjan chowdhury Rahul Arunoday entertainment news bengaluru murder Assembly Elections 2026 Epic Fail latest world news Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Gautam Singhania devdutt-padikkal latest news Bengaluru Varanasi flight adhir ranjan chowdhury Rahul Arunoday entertainment news bengaluru murder Assembly Elections 2026 Epic Fail latest world news Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Gautam Singhania devdutt-padikkal latest news Bengaluru Varanasi flight adhir ranjan chowdhury Rahul Arunoday entertainment news bengaluru murder Assembly Elections 2026 Epic Fail latest world news Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Gautam Singhania devdutt-padikkal
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest news Bengaluru Varanasi flight adhir ranjan chowdhury Rahul Arunoday entertainment news bengaluru murder Assembly Elections 2026 Epic Fail latest world news Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Gautam Singhania devdutt-padikkal latest news Bengaluru Varanasi flight adhir ranjan chowdhury Rahul Arunoday entertainment news bengaluru murder Assembly Elections 2026 Epic Fail latest world news Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Gautam Singhania devdutt-padikkal latest news Bengaluru Varanasi flight adhir ranjan chowdhury Rahul Arunoday entertainment news bengaluru murder Assembly Elections 2026 Epic Fail latest world news Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Gautam Singhania devdutt-padikkal latest news Bengaluru Varanasi flight adhir ranjan chowdhury Rahul Arunoday entertainment news bengaluru murder Assembly Elections 2026 Epic Fail latest world news Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Gautam Singhania devdutt-padikkal
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Rohit Sharma Hits 50th IPL Fifty: Joins Virat Kohli In Exclusive Half-Century Club

Rohit Sharma Hits 50th IPL Fifty: Joins Virat Kohli In Exclusive Half-Century Club

Rohit Sharma shines for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026, scoring a 23-ball half-century, becoming the fourth player with 50+ IPL fifties and the highest run-scorer against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Rohit Sharma (Image Credit: IPL)
Rohit Sharma (Image Credit: IPL)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: March 29, 2026 22:44:53 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Rohit Sharma Hits 50th IPL Fifty: Joins Virat Kohli In Exclusive Half-Century Club

Rohit Sharma made a blazing start to IPL 2026, delivering a captain’s knock for the Mumbai Indians against the Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium. The 38-year-old needed just 23 balls to bring up his first half-century of the season, setting the tone in a challenging 221-run chase.

With this effort, Rohit achieved a major milestone, becoming only the fourth batter in IPL history to register 50 scores of 50 or more. Playing his 274th match in the league, he now has two centuries and 48 fifties to his name.

At the top of this elite list is Virat Kohli, who has recorded 72 scores of 50+ in 268 matches for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, including 8 centuries and 64 fifties. He is followed by David Warner with 66 such scores, and Shikhar Dhawan with 53.

You Might Be Interested In

Most 50+ scores in IPL history:

  • 72 – Virat Kohli
  • 66 – David Warner
  • 53 – Shikhar Dhawan
  • 50 – Rohit Sharma*
  • 45 – KL Rahul

Rohit Sharma has added another milestone to his illustrious IPL career by becoming the highest run-scorer against Kolkata Knight Riders, surpassing David Warner’s previous tally of 1,093 runs. He achieved this feat with his 11th run in the Mumbai Indians’ 2026 IPL opener at Wankhede Stadium.

Rohit vs KKR:

  • Total runs: 1,094+ across 36 IPL matches
  • Average: 38+
  • Strike rate: 127+
  • 50s: 6, Centuries: 1
    Only Virat Kohli (1,021 runs) joins Rohit and Warner in scoring over 1,000 runs against KKR.

IPL stats of Rohit Sharma

  • Total IPL runs: 7,050+ in 273 matches (268 innings)
  • Average: 29+
  • Strike rate: 132+
    Last season, he became the second batter in IPL history to cross 7,000 runs, following Virat Kohli’s 8,730.

Rohit continues to cement his legacy as one of IPL’s most prolific and consistent run-getters, with remarkable performances against top sides like KKR.

Also Read:IPL 2026 | MI’s Ultimate Savior? Shardul Thakur’s Stunning Spell vs KKR Triggers ‘Lord’ Fan Frenzy
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: iplIPL 2026MIMumbai Indiansrcbrohit sharmavirat kohli’

RELATED News

Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings: Shaheen Afridi, Sikandar Raza Under Scanner For Security Breach Amid PSL 2026 — PCB Likely To Initiate Probe

IPL 2026 | MI’s Ultimate Savior? Shardul Thakur’s Stunning Spell vs KKR Triggers ‘Lord’ Fan Frenzy

West Indies Women vs Australia Women Live Streaming: Where to Watch WI vs AUS Match on TV and Online In India

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women: Debutant Kayla Reyneke’s Clutch Knock Powers SA To Last-Ball Win Over NZ

MI vs KKR IPL 2026: Sunil Narine Scripts History To Beat Kieron Pollard, Adds Another Feather to His Hat | Details Inside

LATEST NEWS

Rohit Sharma Hits 50th IPL Fifty: Joins Virat Kohli In Exclusive Half-Century Club

Is There A Lockdown In Pakistan? Rumours Of ‘Smart Weekend Restrictions’ Spread As Islamabad Crumbles Under Fuel Crisis

‘OMG It’s A Ghost’: Mid-Air Chaos On Bengaluru-Varanasi IndiGo Flight As ‘Possessed’ Passenger Tries Emergency Exit, Plane Circles Before Safe Landing

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Congress Unveils First List Of 284 Candidates, Fields Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury From Baharampur

MI vs KKR IPL 2026: Sunil Narine Scripts History To Beat Kieron Pollard, Adds Another Feather to His Hat | Details Inside

MI vs KKR, IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane Lauded For ‘Owning Some KKR Fans’ As Veteran Plays Captain’s Knock At Wankhede

IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma Etches Name in Record Books, Becomes First Capped Player to…

MI vs KKR IPL 2026: Who Is Allah Ghazanfar? Afghan Spinner Part Of KKR’s 2024 Title-Winning Squad Making His IPL Debut For Mumbai Indians

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee Death Reason: What Suddenly Happened On Shooting Set In Talsari? All About Actor’s Tragic Drowning

DMK Manifesto 2026: Stalin Promises Rs 2,000 Per Month For Women, 50 Lakh Jobs With Pay Hike Ahead of 2026 Assembly Elections, Check Key Highlights Here

Rohit Sharma Hits 50th IPL Fifty: Joins Virat Kohli In Exclusive Half-Century Club

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rohit Sharma Hits 50th IPL Fifty: Joins Virat Kohli In Exclusive Half-Century Club

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rohit Sharma Hits 50th IPL Fifty: Joins Virat Kohli In Exclusive Half-Century Club
Rohit Sharma Hits 50th IPL Fifty: Joins Virat Kohli In Exclusive Half-Century Club
Rohit Sharma Hits 50th IPL Fifty: Joins Virat Kohli In Exclusive Half-Century Club
Rohit Sharma Hits 50th IPL Fifty: Joins Virat Kohli In Exclusive Half-Century Club

QUICK LINKS