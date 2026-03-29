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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 | MI’s Ultimate Savior? Shardul Thakur’s Stunning Spell vs KKR Triggers ‘Lord’ Fan Frenzy

IPL 2026 | MI’s Ultimate Savior? Shardul Thakur’s Stunning Spell vs KKR Triggers ‘Lord’ Fan Frenzy

Shardul Thakur’s 3/39 turned the game for Mumbai Indians as Kolkata Knight Riders collapsed from a strong start, with fans praising his match-winning impact.

Shardul Thakur (Image Credits :X)
Shardul Thakur (Image Credits :X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: March 29, 2026 22:10:53 IST

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IPL 2026 | MI’s Ultimate Savior? Shardul Thakur’s Stunning Spell vs KKR Triggers ‘Lord’ Fan Frenzy

Sometimes, impact matters more than perfection—and Shardul Thakur proved exactly that on his debut for the Mumbai Indians. Delivering at crucial moments, Thakur returned with an impressive spell of 3/39, halting the opposition’s momentum when it mattered most.

After Hardik Pandya won the toss at Wankhede Stadium and chose to bowl, the Kolkata Knight Riders got off to a blazing start. Led by Ajinkya Rahane’s fluent strokeplay, they surged to 78/1 in the powerplay and looked on course for a massive total.

That’s when Thakur stepped in and shifted the momentum. He first dismissed Finn Allen, who miscued a big shot to Tilak Varma in the deep. Soon after, Cameron Green fell into his trap, mistiming a wide short delivery to give away another wicket. The biggest breakthrough came with the dismissal of Rahane. With pressure mounting, Pandya turned to Thakur again—and he delivered. Rahane’s attempted inside-out shot resulted in a sliced catch, safely taken by Pandya.

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From a dominant 78/1, KKR slipped to 150/3 in 14 overs, forced to rebuild their innings. Thakur’s timely strikes not only stalled their progress but also swung the momentum back in Mumbai’s favour, earning widespread praise from fans.

Despite their strong start, the Kolkata Knight Riders slipped to 150/3 in 14 overs, losing momentum and needing to steady their innings. 

Meanwhile, fans across social media were quick to praise Shardul Thakur for his timely and impactful spell.

Despite their strong start, the Kolkata Knight Riders slipped to 150/3 in 14 overs, losing momentum and needing to steady their innings.

Also Read: West Indies Women vs Australia Women Live Streaming: Where to Watch WI vs AUS Match on TV and Online In India

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IPL 2026 | MI’s Ultimate Savior? Shardul Thakur’s Stunning Spell vs KKR Triggers ‘Lord’ Fan Frenzy

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IPL 2026 | MI’s Ultimate Savior? Shardul Thakur’s Stunning Spell vs KKR Triggers ‘Lord’ Fan Frenzy

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IPL 2026 | MI’s Ultimate Savior? Shardul Thakur’s Stunning Spell vs KKR Triggers ‘Lord’ Fan Frenzy
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IPL 2026 | MI’s Ultimate Savior? Shardul Thakur’s Stunning Spell vs KKR Triggers ‘Lord’ Fan Frenzy
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