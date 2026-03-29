IPL 2026 | MI’s Ultimate Savior? Shardul Thakur’s Stunning Spell vs KKR Triggers ‘Lord’ Fan Frenzy

Sometimes, impact matters more than perfection—and Shardul Thakur proved exactly that on his debut for the Mumbai Indians. Delivering at crucial moments, Thakur returned with an impressive spell of 3/39, halting the opposition’s momentum when it mattered most.

After Hardik Pandya won the toss at Wankhede Stadium and chose to bowl, the Kolkata Knight Riders got off to a blazing start. Led by Ajinkya Rahane’s fluent strokeplay, they surged to 78/1 in the powerplay and looked on course for a massive total.

That’s when Thakur stepped in and shifted the momentum. He first dismissed Finn Allen, who miscued a big shot to Tilak Varma in the deep. Soon after, Cameron Green fell into his trap, mistiming a wide short delivery to give away another wicket. The biggest breakthrough came with the dismissal of Rahane. With pressure mounting, Pandya turned to Thakur again—and he delivered. Rahane’s attempted inside-out shot resulted in a sliced catch, safely taken by Pandya.

From a dominant 78/1, KKR slipped to 150/3 in 14 overs, forced to rebuild their innings. Thakur’s timely strikes not only stalled their progress but also swung the momentum back in Mumbai’s favour, earning widespread praise from fans.

Despite their strong start, the Kolkata Knight Riders slipped to 150/3 in 14 overs, losing momentum and needing to steady their innings.

Meanwhile, fans across social media were quick to praise Shardul Thakur for his timely and impactful spell.

Thing is everyone gonna deal our bowling attack like shardul Thakur bowling,

Hence results will be better. https://t.co/RE2CAig2up — Veguli (@veguli_) March 29, 2026

Once a cricket coach told Shardul Thakur : “You’re not capable & fit enough to play at the highest level.” Today, he picked up 3 wickets when even Great Jasprit Bumrah looked clueless That’s why we call him Lord Shardul ~one of the most underrated in the game 🙏🔥 pic.twitter.com/Welc97bT1T — BrevIsGod 🇿🇦 (@Thinkcritical07) March 29, 2026

– 101/8 in 8 Overs to 220/4 in 20 Overs.

– MI good comeback.

– Ajiyanka Rahane played a terrific knock of 67(40) runs.

– Shardul Thakur takes three big wicket & MI makes comeback.

– Top bowling in death overs.

– Raghuvanshi played 51(29) terrific knock. #MIvsKKR pic.twitter.com/sTHmfXjDIg — VIKAS (@Vikas662005) March 29, 2026

Jasprit Bumrah – 4 overs, 35 runs, 0 wickets Shardul Thakur – 4 overs, 39 runs, 3 wickets Meanwhile, People still say Bumrah is the best Bowler. pic.twitter.com/vrulTf2qMd — Shah (@Shahhoon1) March 29, 2026

If Boult fails, Bumrah will save,

If Bumrah fails, Hardik will save,

If Hardik fails, Markande will save. If all of them will fail together, only Lord Shardul Thakur will save you. pic.twitter.com/3tED9kAvnT — Pavilion Picks (@pavpicks) March 29, 2026

🚨 WICKET MAP TELLS THE STORY 👀 🔥 Shardul Thakur hunted on good length + hard lengths stumps in play, forcing mistakes 💥 👊 Mix of back-of-length + straight lines = batters rushed, miscues delivered 😮‍💨 #3rdManView #IPL2026 #MIvKKR | @mipaltan https://t.co/YkhS8rOaUp pic.twitter.com/RqcxunrNIm — Third Man View (@3rdManView) March 29, 2026

Hardik Pandya Captaincy: > No sense to bring himself for 2nd over.

> 3rd over by AG.

> Gave a chance for batters to set.

> Not used boult & Bumrah effectively.

> Shardul Thakur for 17th over. — bheja.fry (@SharmaDev90) March 29, 2026

Despite their strong start, the Kolkata Knight Riders slipped to 150/3 in 14 overs, losing momentum and needing to steady their innings.

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