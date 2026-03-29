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Home > Sports News > West Indies Women vs Australia Women Live Streaming: Where to Watch WI vs AUS Match on TV and Online In India

West Indies Women vs Australia Women Live Streaming: Where to Watch WI vs AUS Match on TV and Online In India

West Indies trail 1-0 despite Stafanie Taylor’s heroics. Phoebe Litchfield led Australia’s win. Second ODI streams on Fancode, March 29, 11:30 pm IST at Warner Park.

West Indies vs Australia (Image Credits: X)
West Indies vs Australia (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: March 29, 2026 21:31:12 IST

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West Indies Women vs Australia Women Live Streaming: Where to Watch WI vs AUS Match on TV and Online In India

The ODI series got off to a tough start for the West Indies, as they suffered a heavy defeat and fell 1-0 behind. Veteran Stafanie Taylor stood out as the lone fighter for the home side, supported briefly by Chinelle Henry. Taylor delivered an outstanding all-round performance, scoring an unbeaten 105 off 129 balls and picking up two wickets, though it came in a losing effort.

Australia’s innings was anchored by opener Phoebe Litchfield, who scored 77 off 72 balls to register her 10th ODI half-century after captain Sophie Molineux chose to bat first. The Australian lineup contributed collectively, with Georgia Voll adding useful runs, while Molineux scored 47 and narrowly missed a half-century. Nicola Carey also fell just short of a fifty with 49 off 39 balls. A quickfire 42 off 21 balls from Georgia Wareham added late momentum, helping Australia approach the 350-run mark and gain a strong psychological advantage. They eventually secured a commanding 103-run victory to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

In the bowling department, Afy Fletcher and Kim Garth were the standout performers, claiming three wickets each. Meanwhile, Ashleigh Gardner, Deandra Dottin, and Stafanie Taylor chipped in with two wickets apiece.

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For the West Indies to bounce back in the series, the experienced core of Hayley Matthews, Stafanie Taylor, Afy Fletcher, and Karishma Ramharack will play a crucial role.

West Indies Women  vs Australia Women: Streaming Details

When will the West Indies Women vs Australia Women match take place?

The match will be held on Sunday, March 29, 2026.

When will the West Indies Women vs Australia Women match start?

The match starts at  11:30 pm IST, with the toss at 7:00 pm IST on the 29th of March, Sunday.

Where will the West Indies Women vs Australia Women match be played?

The match will be played at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts

Where to watch the West Indies Women vs Australia Women Match in India?

The Match will be Live on Fancode.

Squads

Australia Women

Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney (wk), Georgia Voll, Tahlia Wilson, Sophie Molineux, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Megan Schutt, and Georgia Wareham.

West Indies Women

Hayley Matthews, Chenille Henry, Deandra Dottin, Realeanna Grimmond, Qiana Joseph, Stafanie Taylor, Aaliyah Alleyne, Jahzara Claxton, Jannillea Glasgow, Ashmini Munisar, Shemaine Campbelle Campbelle (wk), Shunelle Sawh, Afy Fletcher, Shawnisha Hector, and Karishma Ramharack.

Also Read: South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women: Debutant Kayla Reyneke’s Clutch Knock Powers SA To Last-Ball Win Over NZ

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West Indies Women vs Australia Women Live Streaming: Where to Watch WI vs AUS Match on TV and Online In India

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West Indies Women vs Australia Women Live Streaming: Where to Watch WI vs AUS Match on TV and Online In India
West Indies Women vs Australia Women Live Streaming: Where to Watch WI vs AUS Match on TV and Online In India
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