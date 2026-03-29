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Home > Sports News > South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women: Debutant Kayla Reyneke’s Clutch Knock Powers SA To Last-Ball Win Over NZ

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women: Debutant Kayla Reyneke’s Clutch Knock Powers SA To Last-Ball Win Over NZ

Kayla Reyneke hits a last-ball six on debut to lead South Africa Women to a thrilling win over New Zealand. Ayabonga Khaka takes 6 wickets in the 1st ODI.

Kayla Reyneke in frame. (X)
Kayla Reyneke in frame. (X)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: March 29, 2026 20:56:02 IST

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South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women: Debutant Kayla Reyneke’s Clutch Knock Powers SA To Last-Ball Win Over NZ

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women: Debutant Kayla Reyneke announced her arrival in international cricket with style as she smashed a last-ball six, powering South Africa women seal a dramatic win against New Zealand to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. On a tricky wicket, chasing a challenging target of 269 runs, South Africa got off to a worst possible start by losing the wicket of Tazmin Brits in the first over.

Batter Annerie Dercksen had to step up to bat in the opening over. Captain Laura Wolvaardt struck three rapid boundaries but left after scoring only 16 runs. Sune Luus and Dercksen put together 123 runs for the third wicket, keeping their team in contention for the chase despite losing two wickets early on.

Dercksen got out in the 29th over after scoring 72 runs off 93 balls. Luus pursued her in the subsequent over and returned to the pavilion after scoring 53 runs.

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South Africa kept losing wickets at regular intervals, and the White Ferns started to get a hold on the match.

Kayla Reyneke Earned ‘Player Of The Match’

But the debutant Reyneke kept hitting boundaries from one end and made a few small but effective partnerships with other batters.
22 runs were needed in the last 13 balls with only two wickets in hand, and Reyneke kept finding boundaries. She hit a couple of sixes, including one on the very last delivery, to help her side win the match.

The 20-year-old all-rounder was named Player of the Match for her match-winning performance.

Earlier, South Africa won the toss and elected to field first. Ayabonga Khaka took six wickets for the Proteas women, but it was the top-four batters of New Zealand who set the tone of White Ferns’ innings.

Suzie Bates (20 off 36 balls), Georgia Plimmer (28 off 31 balls), and captain Amelia Kerr (36 off 60 balls) contributed well.
Maddy Green was the best scorer for New Zealand with 85 off 83 balls, including nine boundaries.

Jess Kerr (24 off 14) and Isabella Gaze (37 off 46 balls) helped the White Ferns set a big target of 269 runs for South Africa.

New Zealand won the five-match T20I series 4-1 and will try to get back on top as they play South Africa again on Wednesday. 

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Tags: Kayla ReynekeSA-W vs NZ-WSouth Africa Women vs New Zealand Women

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South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women: Debutant Kayla Reyneke’s Clutch Knock Powers SA To Last-Ball Win Over NZ

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South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women: Debutant Kayla Reyneke’s Clutch Knock Powers SA To Last-Ball Win Over NZ
South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women: Debutant Kayla Reyneke’s Clutch Knock Powers SA To Last-Ball Win Over NZ
South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women: Debutant Kayla Reyneke’s Clutch Knock Powers SA To Last-Ball Win Over NZ
South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women: Debutant Kayla Reyneke’s Clutch Knock Powers SA To Last-Ball Win Over NZ

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