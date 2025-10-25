Rohit Sharma Hits 60th ODI Fifty, Virat Kohli Shines as Partnership Goes Strong at Sydney Cricket Ground in India vs Australia 3rd ODI

Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli: Partnership Stats Across Formats

As of October 2025, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli aren’t just teammates—they’re a run-scoring dream team! In ODIs, they’ve stitched together 99 partnerships, racking up a whopping 5,315 runs. In T20s, 42 partnerships have yielded 1,350 runs, and in Tests, 26 partnerships have added 999 runs to the tally. Across all formats, they’ve combined for 24 century-plus stands, showing they don’t just score, they dominate.

Watching these two at the crease is like seeing a perfectly choreographed dance, where bowlers are left guessing and fans are glued to every shot. Can anyone break this dynamic duo? It will be difficult to spot on any duo like this.

This also marks an emotional match, as the audience is assuming that both the cricketers might retire soon. Although no official confirmation is available, watching these two play gives a nostalgic thrill to the generation that has grown up watching them break records in Australia.

(With Inputs)