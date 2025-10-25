LIVE TV
Rohit Sharma Hits 60th ODI Fifty, Virat Kohli Shines as Partnership Goes Strong at Sydney Cricket Ground in India vs Australia 3rd ODI

Rohit Sharma scores his 60th ODI fifty at SCG against Australia, partnering with Virat Kohli for another masterclass. Fans enjoy a nostalgic, record-breaking performance from India’s iconic batting duo.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: October 25, 2025 14:52:35 IST

Rohit Sharma is at it again! The Hitman smashed his 60th ODI fifty, treating fans to a masterclass of timing and power.

Every boundary had the crowd roaring, and his calm confidence at the crease set the perfect tone for India. Beside him, Virat Kohli is looking every bit the chase master we know, rotating strike smartly and punishing loose balls. The duo looks in total control, building what could be another classic partnership. With both legends in form, fans can’t help but dream, is a big total (or maybe a record) on the cards tonight?

Rohit Sharma Hits 60th ODI Fifty at SCG Against Australia

  • Match Context: Third One-Day International between India and Australia on October 25, 2025, at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).
  • Rohit Sharma Milestone: Scored his 60th ODI fifty during India’s chase of 237 runs.
  • How the Fifty Came: Reached the milestone with a single off Nathan Ellis in the 21st over.
  • Series Performance: This was his second consecutive fifty in the ongoing series.
  • Previous Score: Rohit scored 73 runs in the second ODI at Adelaide on October 23, 2025.
  • SCG Record: The half-century was his third career fifty at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli: Partnership Stats Across Formats

As of October 2025, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli aren’t just teammates—they’re a run-scoring dream team! In ODIs, they’ve stitched together 99 partnerships, racking up a whopping 5,315 runs. In T20s, 42 partnerships have yielded 1,350 runs, and in Tests, 26 partnerships have added 999 runs to the tally. Across all formats, they’ve combined for 24 century-plus stands, showing they don’t just score, they dominate.
Watching these two at the crease is like seeing a perfectly choreographed dance, where bowlers are left guessing and fans are glued to every shot. Can anyone break this dynamic duo? It will be difficult to spot on any duo like this. 
This also marks an emotional match, as the audience is assuming that both the cricketers might retire soon. Although no official confirmation is available, watching these two play gives a nostalgic thrill to the generation that has grown up watching them break records in Australia.
(With Inputs)
First published on: Oct 25, 2025 2:35 PM IST
QUICK LINKS