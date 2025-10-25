LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Rohit Sharma Smashes 33rd ODI Century Against Australia, Sydney Crowd Erupts With Joy! Sharma Breaks These Records..

Rohit Sharma Smashes 33rd ODI Century Against Australia, Sydney Crowd Erupts With Joy! Sharma Breaks These Records..

Rohit Sharma dazzled in India vs Australia 3rd ODI at SCG, scoring his 33rd ODI century, achieving 60th half-century, 100 ODI catches, and breaking multiple records, alongside Virat Kohli in a thrilling 100-run partnership.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: October 25, 2025 15:53:24 IST

Rohit Sharma In India Vs Australia: So Today, On October 25, 2025, at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Rohit Sharma treated fans to a masterclass, giving a hit of nostalgia, becoming the RO-HIT-MAN SHARMA, smashing his 33rd ODI century and steering India’s chase with style and precision. He pulled every shot, and it seemed effortless, drawing cheers and applause from the crowd. This match adds to the badge of Rohit Sharma, This hit by Sharma has pulled India out of the threat of getting whitewashed, in the India Vs Australia 3ODI.

Adding to the excitement, Rohit became only the second Indian to cross 2,500 ODI runs against Australia, inching closer to Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 3,077 runs.

His evergreen elegant batting, combined with a calm, confident presence at the crease, made the innings an EYETREAT to watch. Fans in the stadium beaming, celebrating yet another iconic moment from one of cricket’s true stars, keeping it as the achievemnet of their fav HIT-MAN Sharma

Rohit Sharma’s Stellar 33rd ODI Century- Match Stats

Statistic Value
Runs 100*
Balls 105
Fours 11
Runs 100*
Sixes 2

India Vs Australia Match Details 

The third ODI against Australia was a treat as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli once again dazzled fans. After Shubman Gill’s dismissal, the pair stitched together a 100-run partnership, with both reaching their half-centuries, keeping India firmly in control of the chase. The crowd erupted with every elegant stroke and clever run.

Adding feather in his cap, Rohit also achieved 100 ODI catches, becoming only the sixth Indian to reach this milestone, proving he’s as sharp in the field as he is with the bat.

Watching these two play together is pure magic, timing, skill, and a sprinkle of RO-KO brilliance that keeps fans glued.

First published on: Oct 25, 2025 3:21 PM IST
Tags: India vs Australia, rohit sharma

