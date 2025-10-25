Rohit Sharma Smashes 33rd ODI Century Against Australia, Sydney Crowd Erupts With Joy! Sharma Breaks These Records..

Rohit Sharma In India Vs Australia: So Today, On October 25, 2025, at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Rohit Sharma treated fans to a masterclass, giving a hit of nostalgia, becoming the RO-HIT-MAN SHARMA, smashing his 33rd ODI century and steering India’s chase with style and precision. He pulled every shot, and it seemed effortless, drawing cheers and applause from the crowd. This match adds to the badge of Rohit Sharma, This hit by Sharma has pulled India out of the threat of getting whitewashed, in the India Vs Australia 3ODI.

Adding to the excitement, Rohit became only the second Indian to cross 2,500 ODI runs against Australia, inching closer to Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 3,077 runs.

His evergreen elegant batting, combined with a calm, confident presence at the crease, made the innings an EYETREAT to watch. Fans in the stadium beaming, celebrating yet another iconic moment from one of cricket’s true stars, keeping it as the achievemnet of their fav HIT-MAN Sharma

Rohit Sharma’s Stellar 33rd ODI Century- Match Stats