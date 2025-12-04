Rohit Sharma’s 2027 World Cup Wish REVEALED In Viral Video With Rishab Pant: “Victory Trophy…”

Rohit Sharma’s 2027 World Cup Wish: Former India captain Rohit Sharma and wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant shared a hilarious moment during the second ODI against South Africa in Raipur. Pant noticed that Rohit’s eyelash hair had fallen while fielding at the boundary rope. The left-handed batter quickly picked it up and handed it over to Sharma and asked him to make a wish. The video of this nostalgic moment has gone viral on social media.

Rishabh Pant placed one of Rohit Sharma’s eyelash hair on Rohit’s right hand and told him to make a wish.😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/9h8FHGnPbV — Mention Cricket (@MentionCricket) December 3, 2025

India are playing a three-match ODI series against South Africa which is levelled at 1-1. The hosts won the first match in Ranchi but the Proteas made a roaring comeback in the second one to make it all square in Raipur. Riding on a spectacular batting from Aiden Markram who struck a hundred and valuable contributions from skipper Temba Bavuma, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi and Corbin Bosch, South Africa chased down a mammoth target of 359 by 4 wickets.

Earlier, India’s star batter Virat Kohli notched up his second hundred of the series on trot while Ruturaj Gaikwad also struck his maiden ton in the format as the hosts posted 358/5 in 50 overs.

The two sides will now lock horns with each in the decider on Saturday in Visakhapatnam. The home side has already suffered a defeat in the Test series and will look to bounce back in the final ODI and seal the series. After wrapping the ODI fixtures, India and South Africa are also slated to face each other in a five-match T20I series that begins on December 9.

India have announced the squad for the series. The side will be led by Suryakumar Yadav while Shubman Gill is also back in the squad but will only be available if he is fit. Gill suffered a neck injury during the first Test and was then ruled out of the Test as well ODI series.