Roman Reigns vs CM Punk At WrestleMania 42? WWE Drops Major Hint On Monday Night RAW

Roman Reigns has officially selected his main event opponent for WrestleMania 42 which will occur in Las Vegas this April. After winning the 2026 Men’s Royal Rumble in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia his second Rumble victory, Reigns earned the right to select who he would challenge at WWE’s biggest show of the year. The ‘Tribal Chief’ declared his choice during a WWE Raw episode which took place in Philadelphia where he battled World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk until he identified Punk as his WrestleMania opponent.

Why Did Roman Reigns Pick CM Punk?

Reigns’ choice creates what people expect to be his most emotional and fierce rivalry throughout his entire career. The two superstars have a complex history which includes their participation in major matches and their non title grudge match at WrestleMania 41 which also featured Seth Rollins. Reigns framed his championship pursuit choice as the result of multiple years of fighting which he considered his ultimate battle against Punk on the biggest stage in sports entertainment.







When Is Roman Reigns vs CM Punk?

The world title match between Roman Reigns and CM Punk will serve as the main event for WrestleMania 42 which takes place from April 18 to April 19 in 2026 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The narrative created by Reigns’ choice will attract fans because they want to discover whether Punk can overcome the odds or the Tribal Chief will keep his dominance. The headline bout between these two fighters has become an essential point in their professional development and it marks one of the most eagerly awaited WWE main events of recent years.

