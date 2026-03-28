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Home > Sports News > Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026: Bengaluru Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, H2H, And Probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026: Bengaluru Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, H2H, And Probable Playing XIs

IPL 2026 kicks off with RCB facing SRH at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Virat Kohli returns, Ishan Kishan leads SRH, and batting-heavy pitch promises high-scoring, thrilling opener under clear skies.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Image Credits:X)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Image Credits:X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: March 28, 2026 13:21:37 IST

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026: Bengaluru Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, H2H, And Probable Playing XIs

The wait is over, the 19th edition of the IPL hits the ground with RCB versus SRH at M. Chinnaswamy on Saturday, March 28, 2026. It’s the season opener, and defending champions RCB face off against a potent SRH side. Virat Kohli returns to RCB’s fold, and fans are already buzzing about his influence on batting and team spirit. His return could shift the balance in RCB’s attack and set the tone early.

Match Preview

SRH has a hot lineup, powered by Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma. They’ve combined for a team hundred in just 30 balls against Lucknow in 2024, with four partnerships over 50 in the powerplay. Ishan Kishan is firing right now, too. This makes SRH a real threat to RCB’s bowling unit. Now, the duo can stretch the field early. Making it tough for defenders to catch up.

Rajat Patidar will lead RCB in the season opener, while Ishan Kishan will captain SRH in the early stages of the tournament due to Pat Cummins’ absence from injury. This adds an interesting twist to the leadership dynamics of both teams. With explosive batting lineups, star players returning, and new leadership dynamics, the RCB vs SRH clash is set to provide a thrilling start to IPL 2026.

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Pitch Report 

The Chinnaswamy pitch is one of the most batting-friendly surfaces in the IPL, known for its flat wicket and short boundaries that often produce high-scoring affairs. Short boundaries help shots race to the boundary quickly. Teams batting here regularly post totals around 185 – 200 runs. The quick outfield adds to the scoring pace. As fast bowlers might get some early swing with the new ball, the pitch offers little assistance overall. Spinners are often attacked due to the boundary dimensions (the space allows for easy boundaries).

Weather Report

The match starts at 7:30 PM IST. Clear skies are expected during the game. Temperatures will hover between 24C and 28C. Humidity is predicted at about 60%. Rain threat remains minimal (less than 5%).

Predicted XI

RCB: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Devdutt Padikkal, Tim David, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Suyash Sharma, Krunal Pandya

SRH: Travis Head, Aniket Verma, Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Liam Livingstone, Kamindu Mendis, Brydon Carse, Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari

Also Read: PSL 2026 Controversy: Ahmed Shehzad Roasts PCB, Mohsin Naqvi With ‘Best League’ Tag — Slams Kit Chaos, Media Day Mess, IPL Pullouts

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026: Bengaluru Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, H2H, And Probable Playing XIs

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026: Bengaluru Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, H2H, And Probable Playing XIs
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026: Bengaluru Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, H2H, And Probable Playing XIs
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026: Bengaluru Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, H2H, And Probable Playing XIs
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