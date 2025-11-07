WPL 2026: From Smriti Mandhana to Shreyanka Patil, Full List of RCB Retained and Released Players Out

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have published their retention and release list for the 2026 Women’s Premier League (WPL) mega auction. The 2024 WPL champions took a systematic approach and retained four key players from their 2025 roster to build a strong start to the new season.

Smriti Mandhana Leads Retained Core

Captain Smriti Mandhana, who was the leading run-scorer for India in the 2025 ICC Women’s ODI World Cup, occupies the top spot in the retention list with a contract worth ₹3.5 crore, thereby remaining the team’s most valuable player. She will be alongside Ellyse Perry (₹2 crore), the Australian all-rounder whose know-how is indispensable to RCB’s middle order. Richa Ghosh, retained for ₹2.75 crore, adds depth to the team’s wicketkeeping and finishing roles, while spinner Shreyanka Patil (₹60 lakh), who had a good run with the ball last season, remains.

Major Releases and Auction Strategy

RCB have made some big names available for auction like Renuka Singh, Sneh Rana, Charlie Dean, Danni Wyatt, Ekta Bisht, and Kanika Ahuja, as well as the above-mentioned players, in a move to refresh their squad. The franchise not only has the Right to Match (RTM) card but also an auction purse of ₹6.15 crore with only four retentions.

The team is aiming to mix seniority with the very best young talents as they set out to regain the WPL title in 2026 after a disappointing fourth-place finish in 2025 that came under Mandhana’s captaincy.