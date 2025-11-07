LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > WPL 2026: From Smriti Mandhana to Shreyanka Patil, Full List of RCB Retained and Released Players Out

WPL 2026: From Smriti Mandhana to Shreyanka Patil, Full List of RCB Retained and Released Players Out

RCB retained Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh, and Shreyanka Patil for WPL 2026, releasing Renuka Singh and others.

RCB WPL 2026 Retention List Out
RCB WPL 2026 Retention List Out

Published By: Shubhi
Published: November 7, 2025 11:47:51 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WPL 2026: From Smriti Mandhana to Shreyanka Patil, Full List of RCB Retained and Released Players Out

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have published their retention and release list for the 2026 Women’s Premier League (WPL) mega auction. The 2024 WPL champions took a systematic approach and retained four key players from their 2025 roster to build a strong start to the new season.

 

Smriti Mandhana Leads Retained Core

Captain Smriti Mandhana, who was the leading run-scorer for India in the 2025 ICC Women’s ODI World Cup, occupies the top spot in the retention list with a contract worth ₹3.5 crore, thereby remaining the team’s most valuable player. She will be alongside Ellyse Perry (₹2 crore), the Australian all-rounder whose know-how is indispensable to RCB’s middle order. Richa Ghosh, retained for ₹2.75 crore, adds depth to the team’s wicketkeeping and finishing roles, while spinner Shreyanka Patil (₹60 lakh), who had a good run with the ball last season, remains.

 

Major Releases and Auction Strategy

RCB have made some big names available for auction like Renuka Singh, Sneh Rana, Charlie Dean, Danni Wyatt, Ekta Bisht, and Kanika Ahuja, as well as the above-mentioned players, in a move to refresh their squad. The franchise not only has the Right to Match (RTM) card but also an auction purse of ₹6.15 crore with only four retentions.

 

The team is aiming to mix seniority with the very best young talents as they set out to regain the WPL title in 2026 after a disappointing fourth-place finish in 2025 that came under Mandhana’s captaincy.

First published on: Nov 7, 2025 11:47 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Ellyse PerryRCB retained playersRCB WPL 2026renuka-singhricha-ghoshRoyal Challengers BengaluruShreyanka Patilsmriti mandhanaWPL auction

RELATED News

IND vs AUS 4th T20I: India Defeats Australia By 48 Runs

Why Has ED Attached Rs 11.14 Crore Assets Of Suresh Raina And Shikhar Dhawan?

New Legal Trouble? Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan Under ED Scanner As Their Properties Worth Rs 11.14 Crore Get Seized In Betting Scam

T20 World Cup 2026: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad To Host Grand Finale, Says Reports

SRH Probable Retention List Before IPL 2026 Mini Auction: From Pat Cummins to Travis Head

LATEST NEWS

Maharashtra Man Dies By Suicide After Relentless Trolling, Despite Apologising For Viral Video Showing Him And His Friend Urinating Openly

WPL 2026: From Smriti Mandhana to Shreyanka Patil, Full List of RCB Retained and Released Players Out

Gold and Silver Price Today on November 7: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif Blessed With ‘A Bundle Of Joy’, Celebrity Couple Gave Birth To A Baby Boy

“Remove Stray Dogs, Animals From Bus Stands, Railway Stations”: Supreme Court’s Big Order

Indian MBBS Student Found Dead In Russia; Body Recovered From Dam After 19-Day Search

GTA 6 Delayed Again, Rockstar Just Broke Every Gamer’s Heart (Again)

RSWM And Adani Energy Solutions Join Hands For Sustainable Future

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (07.11.2025) LIVE: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Gujarat Horror: Man Beaten, Threatened With Knife And Forced To Lick Feet On Video

WPL 2026: From Smriti Mandhana to Shreyanka Patil, Full List of RCB Retained and Released Players Out

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WPL 2026: From Smriti Mandhana to Shreyanka Patil, Full List of RCB Retained and Released Players Out

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WPL 2026: From Smriti Mandhana to Shreyanka Patil, Full List of RCB Retained and Released Players Out
WPL 2026: From Smriti Mandhana to Shreyanka Patil, Full List of RCB Retained and Released Players Out
WPL 2026: From Smriti Mandhana to Shreyanka Patil, Full List of RCB Retained and Released Players Out
WPL 2026: From Smriti Mandhana to Shreyanka Patil, Full List of RCB Retained and Released Players Out

QUICK LINKS