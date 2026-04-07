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Home > Sports News > RR vs MI Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 13- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

RR vs MI Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 13- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

Rajasthan Royals (RR) host Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2026 Match 13. Read our expert match prediction, pitch report, and Dream11 tips for the Guwahati clash.

RR vs MI Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026. Photo: IPL Media
RR vs MI Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026. Photo: IPL Media

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: April 7, 2026 16:17:40 IST

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RR vs MI Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 13- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices
RR vs MI Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: The scene is all set for an electrifying match as Rajasthan Royals will face off against Mumbai Indians, five-time IPL winners, in the 13th game of IPL 2026. The game will be played at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara, Guwahati on April 7, Tuesday. It will be a battle of two teams, who wish to make a good start to their IPL journey this year. While one wants to create a hat-trick of wins, the other team wishes to get into the groove again. 

RR vs MI Pitch Report & Venue Stats

Guwahati’s ACA Stadium has always been known for its pitch, which strikes a perfect equilibrium between the bat and ball. Although it may at times become a paradise for batsmen, the early moisture may aid fast bowlers, and hence the power play overs would be extremely hard-hitting for the opening batters. The average first-innings score at the ground stands at 143, indicating that it is not one of those grounds that produce high scores regularly. While the spinners may get some purchase as the match advances, the dew present during the second innings could hamper their efforts.

RR vs MI Head-to-Head Records

The rivalry between these two franchises has always been neck and neck. In the 31 matches played so far in IPL history, the records are:

Category Statistics
Total Matches Played 31
Mumbai Indians Wins 16
Rajasthan Royals Wins 14
No Result/Abandoned 01

Historically, Mumbai Indians hold a slight psychological edge, but Rajasthan Royals have won the majority of their recent encounters, including a dominant win at this very venue.

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RR vs MI Predicted Playing XIs

Both squads are expected to field their strongest possible combinations for this RR vs MI Dream11 Prediction today match.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Predicted XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Riyan Parag (C), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Ravi Bishnoi.

Mumbai Indians (MI) Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah. 

Top Fantasy Picks (Must-Haves)

Choosing the right core is essential for IPL 2026 Match 13 fantasy cricket tips.

  • Jasprit Bumrah: He is undoubtedly the best death bowler in the world, and he has a very impressive performance record against the Royals’ top-order batsmen. His skill to deliver yorkers whenever he wants makes him an essential inclusion in the side.

  • Yashasvi Jaiswal: This aggressive opener is known to relish the speed of the ball and has previously made a hundred against this side. He is a dynamic player and could give you a quick start in the powerplay.

  • Riyan Parag: Now captaining the team, he has demonstrated great maturity and is performing with the bat and the ball. Being familiar with the playing conditions of Guwahati, he is a very important player for any fantasy team.

  • Suryakumar Yadav: Without the T20 World Cup-winning captain, no fantasy team can be considered complete because he can change the game on his own by scoring all over the ground.

Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

Selecting the best captain and vice-captain for Barsapara Stadium pitch can be the difference between winning and losing.

  • Safe Picks: Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi are the safest bets due to their consistency and high ceiling for runs.

  • Differential/Risky Picks: Suryakumar Yadav and Nandre Burger are excellent low selection percentage players for IPL Grand League. Yadav can change the complexion of the game, while Burger can wreck the top order if there is early swing.

RR vs MI Dream11 Fantasy Team Suggestion

Here is a balanced XI for your fantasy contests:

  • Wicketkeeper: Dhruv Jurel, Ryan Rickelton

  • Batters: Rohit Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal (C), Tilak Varma

  • All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag

  • Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi

Disclaimer: The RR vs MI Dream11 prediction is made from data and form analysis. Fantasy sports entail financial risks, and it is highly addictive. Kindly gamble responsibly and at your own peril. Playing XI and match results may change without prior notice.

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RR vs MI Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 13- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices
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