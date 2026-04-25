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Home > Sports News > RR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: IPL 2026 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Predicted XI, and Pitch Report For Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

RR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: IPL 2026 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Predicted XI, and Pitch Report For Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

RR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Match 36: Rajasthan Royals host Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. With Pat Cummins returning to lead SRH and Abhishek Sharma in record-breaking form, get the latest fantasy tips, pitch report, and predicted XIs. Can RR defend their home turf against an SRH side on a three-match winning streak?

Pat Cummins and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (X)
Pat Cummins and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (X)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: April 25, 2026 16:52:47 IST

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RR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: IPL 2026 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Predicted XI, and Pitch Report For Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

RR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 36: On April 13, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) triumphed over Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 57 runs in a home match in Hyderabad. These two teams will face off again in a rematch during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 in Jaipur. The upcoming match is set to start on Saturday at 7:30 PM IST at Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Pat Cummins is expected to return for SRH and will captain the team. The 2016 champion will participate in this match following three straight games. They currently stand in fourth place on the table.

RR achieved an impressive victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by defending 159 runs, the lowest total recorded this season. Their batting performance has declined in recent matches. However, their bowling performance has been on point.

Toss: The match toss between the Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place at 7 PM IST.

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Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

RR vs SRH Dream11, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 

Wicket-keepers: Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Dhruv Jurel

Batters: Abhishek Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi (vc)

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Reddy

Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain

Where To Watch Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match LIVE? (Live Streaming Details)

The match will be live on the JioHotstar app and website, with coverage on the Star Sports Network.

RR vs SRH, Jaipur Pitch Report: This season marks the inaugural game at Sawai Mansingh Stadium. It is a venue favorable for batting, featuring a level surface. The pitches will get better as the match progresses, and the moist weather will lead to increased dew in the final phases. Therefore, playing second is optimal for this match.

RR vs SRH Predicted Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma, Nandre Burger. 

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora(w), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivang Kumar, Harsh Dubey, Sakib Hussain, Pat Cummins (c)

RR vs SRH Squads: 

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma, Nandre Burger, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Yash Raj Punja, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(c), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora(w), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivang Kumar, Harsh Dubey, Sakib Hussain, Eshan Malinga, Dilshan Madushanka, Smaran Ravichandran, Praful Hinge, Liam Livingstone, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Zeeshan Ansari, Shivam Mavi, Gerald Coetzee, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar

Also Read: Did Barcelona Star Lamine Yamal Meet With Pornstar Mia Khalifa? — Here Is What We Know

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RR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: IPL 2026 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Predicted XI, and Pitch Report For Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

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RR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: IPL 2026 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Predicted XI, and Pitch Report For Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

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RR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: IPL 2026 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Predicted XI, and Pitch Report For Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices
RR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: IPL 2026 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Predicted XI, and Pitch Report For Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices
RR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: IPL 2026 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Predicted XI, and Pitch Report For Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices
RR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: IPL 2026 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Predicted XI, and Pitch Report For Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

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