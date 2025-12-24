LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Run Feast Continues In Vijay Hazare Trophy As Odisha Batter Hits Double Hundred Against Saurashtra

Swastik Samal of Odisha hit a brilliant double century against Saurashtra during the Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture

Swastik Samal. (Photo Credits: X)
Swastik Samal. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: December 24, 2025 18:54:54 IST

The run feast in Vijay Hazare Trophy continued on Day 1 of the tournament as Swastik Samal of Odisha hit a brilliant double century against Saurashtra in Alur. Samal ended up scoring 212 in 169 deliveries as Odisha posted 345/6 in 50 overs. Apart from him, captain Biplab Samantray also notched up a hundred during the course of the innings.

However, their efforts went in vain as Saurashtra chased down the target by five wickets and more than one over to spare. The successful chase was scripted by Sammar Gajjar who struck an unbeaten 132 off 118 balls. Apart from him, experienced batter Chirag Jani also made a valuable contribution of 86 off 55 balls.

Vishvaraj Jadeja (50 off 41), Prerak Mankad (47 off 42) and Ruchit Ahir (22* off 12) also chipped in few important runs. Saurashtra were in a spot of bother after being reduced to 28/2 but the batters kept the side in the hunt and eventually won the game by 5 wickets.

First published on: Dec 24, 2025 6:50 PM IST
