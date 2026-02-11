SA vs AFG: Who Is Rahmanullah Gurbaz? Afghanistan Batter Who Smashed 3 Back-to-Back Sixes In Historic Double Super Over At T20 World Cup 2026

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who started his career as a wicketkeeper batter, nearly wrote a sensational story of the most dramatic ending in T20 World Cup 2026 history when he had to lose to South Africa by a single run due to a desperate decision of his team.

SA vs AFG: ‘Double Over Magic’

With 24 required to win in a two Super Over match scenario, Gurbaz smashed three sixes in succession with the first three balls and put Afghanistan in touching range of an incredible win. The carnival like effort had seen him coming very close to sculpting together, but with only six required to win a memorable game he was dismissed on the last ball and left fans frozen at how he almost got himself an unforgettable win.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz In IPL

Parallel to his increasing international exploits, Gurbaz has made a big mark in the Indian Premier League (IPL) especially with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He started his IPL career as a replacement player with Gujarat Titans, and was traded to KKR just before the 2023 season, where he made his debut against Punjab Kings and immediately became a regular member of the team. Gurbaz has proved to be in good form during his first seasons with the franchise (2023-2025), with a highlight being the 81 run performance against Gujarat Titans in 2023 that demonstrates his ability to hit with power and become the match changer. Even though the wicketkeeper batting position was highly contested, his role in the team was still appreciated in the 2024 season, with such players as Phil Salt competing, which explains why KKR was sure of his abilities and renewed his contract in 2025 at INR 2 crore.

The bond between Gurbaz and KKR also reached new levels when the team won the 2024 IPL title when Gurbaz provided significant knocks out of which he contributed 39 runs in the final that made KKR win the title and gave the franchise a third championship title in its history. His combination of violent hitting, athletic wicket keeping and brave execution, still makes him one of the thrilling young superstars in both international and franchise cricket.

