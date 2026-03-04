SA vs NZ Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: When and Where to Watch South Africa vs New Zealand Semi-Final on TV and Online in India, UK, USA?

SA vs NZ Live Streaming: South Africa and New Zealand face off at Eden Gardens on March 4, Wednesday in the first semi-final of the 2026 T20 World Cup. The Proteas arrive as the tournament’s only undefeated side, boasting a perfect record led by Aiden Markram’s clinical batting and Lungi Ngidi’s pace. New Zealand secured their spot after a disciplined Super 8 run, relying on the experience of Mitchell Santner and the explosive hitting of Tim Seifert.

Historically, South Africa have a massive edge with a 5–0 head-to-head lead in this competition, including a victory over the Kiwis earlier this season. With a batting-friendly pitch and clear skies forecast for Kolkata, the winner will head straight to the final in Ahmedabad.

SA vs NZ Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2026

When will the South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 match take place?

The South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 match is going to take place on Wednesday, March 4 2026.

When will the South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 match start?

The South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 match will start at 7:00 P.M. in India on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

Where will the South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 match be played?

The South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 match will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Where to Watch South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 match in India?

The South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the JioStar app and website in India from 7:00 P.M. IST on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

Where to Watch South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 match in UK?

The South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 match will be broadcast live on the Sky Sports Cricket and live-streamed on Sky Go in India from 1:30 PM Local Time on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

Where to Watch South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 match in USA?

The South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 match will be broadcast live on the Sky Sports Cricket and live-streamed on Sky Go in India from 5:30 AM PT/8:30 AM ET on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

Where to Watch South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 match in Pakistan?

The South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 match will be broadcast live on PTV Sports and live-streamed on Tamasha from 6:30 PM on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

Where to Watch South Africa vs New Zealand ISL 2025-26 match in Bangladesh?

The South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 match will be broadcast live on T Sports and live-streamed on Nagorik from 7:30 P.M. on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

