LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IRAN WEAPONS Iran news Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate china Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei IRAN WEAPONS Iran news Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate china Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei IRAN WEAPONS Iran news Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate china Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei IRAN WEAPONS Iran news Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate china Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IRAN WEAPONS Iran news Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate china Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei IRAN WEAPONS Iran news Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate china Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei IRAN WEAPONS Iran news Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate china Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei IRAN WEAPONS Iran news Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate china Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > SA vs NZ Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: When and Where to Watch South Africa vs New Zealand Semi-Final on TV and Online in India, UK, USA?

SA vs NZ Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: When and Where to Watch South Africa vs New Zealand Semi-Final on TV and Online in India, UK, USA?

Check out the Live Streaming and Telecast details of South Africa vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final match in India. Follow NewsX for more info.

SA vs NZ Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Photo: Proteas Men/X
SA vs NZ Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Photo: Proteas Men/X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Last updated: March 4, 2026 14:49:15 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

SA vs NZ Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: When and Where to Watch South Africa vs New Zealand Semi-Final on TV and Online in India, UK, USA?

SA vs NZ Live Streaming: South Africa and New Zealand face off at Eden Gardens on March 4, Wednesday in the first semi-final of the 2026 T20 World Cup. The Proteas arrive as the tournament’s only undefeated side, boasting a perfect record led by Aiden Markram’s clinical batting and Lungi Ngidi’s pace. New Zealand secured their spot after a disciplined Super 8 run, relying on the experience of Mitchell Santner and the explosive hitting of Tim Seifert. 

Historically, South Africa have a massive edge with a 5–0 head-to-head lead in this competition, including a victory over the Kiwis earlier this season. With a batting-friendly pitch and clear skies forecast for Kolkata, the winner will head straight to the final in Ahmedabad.

SA vs NZ Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2026

When will the South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 match take place?

You Might Be Interested In

The South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 match is going to take place on Wednesday, March 4 2026.

When will the South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 match start?

The South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 match will start at 7:00 P.M. in India on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

Where will the South Africa vs New Zealand  T20 World Cup 2026 match be played?

The South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 match will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. 

Where to Watch South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 match in India?

The South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the JioStar app and website in India from 7:00 P.M. IST on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

Where to Watch South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 match in UK?

The South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 match will be broadcast live on the Sky Sports Cricket and live-streamed on Sky Go in India from 1:30 PM Local Time on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

Where to Watch South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 match in USA?

The South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 match will be broadcast live on the Sky Sports Cricket and live-streamed on Sky Go in India from 5:30 AM PT/8:30 AM ET on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

Where to Watch South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 match in Pakistan?

The South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 match will be broadcast live on PTV Sports and live-streamed on Tamasha from 6:30 PM on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

Where to Watch South Africa vs New Zealand ISL 2025-26 match in Bangladesh? 

The South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 match will be broadcast live on T Sports and live-streamed on Nagorik from 7:30 P.M. on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

Also Read: SA vs NZ Weather Report: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In 1st Semi-Final Of T20 World Cup 2026 In Kolkata?

First published on: Mar 4, 2026 2:40 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok Pre-Wedding: Sachin, Anjali, Sara Tendulkar Glow in Star-Studded Celebration with Cricket Stars | In Pics

Pakistan to Name Sarfaraz Ahmed as Test Head Coach: Report

SA vs NZ Weather Report: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In 1st Semi-Final Of T20 World Cup 2026 In Kolkata?

IND vs ENG: Abhishek Sharma OUT, Rinku Singh In- India’s Predicted XI For T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

Happy Holi 2026: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar Lead Charge As Cricket Fraternity Celebrate The Festival Of Colours | See Pictures

LATEST NEWS

Young Sherlock Streaming Now: Guy Ritchie Explores Holmes At 19 In Oxford Murder Mystery; When And Where Can You Watch It In India?

Viral Video Shows Locals Fiddling With Alleged Intact US LUCAS Kamikaze Drone In Iraq As Iran-US War Escalates

‘All US Bases Destroyed’: Ex-Pentagon Vetaran Makes Big Claim, Says Iran ‘Fares Very Well’ As Trump Says Strikes Obliterated Tehran

China Backs Iran, Urges US and Israel to Immediately Halt Military Operations Amid Escalating Middle East Conflict

SA vs NZ Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: When and Where to Watch South Africa vs New Zealand Semi-Final on TV and Online in India, UK, USA?

$20K Drones vs $12M Interceptors: How Iran’s Cheap Drones Are Challenging Costly US and Israeli Air Defences, But Will Limited Stock Prove To Be A Big Issue?

Iran Initiates Ops True Promise-4 As It Launches 17th Wave Of Strikes Against US-Israel; Claims ‘680 US Troops Killed’ | Updates

‘Any Leader Appointed…Will Be Target For Elimination’: Before Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Funeral, Israel Warns Iran’s Next Supreme Leader With ‘Assassination’ Threat

Holi 2026 Skin Rescue Guide: Expert Tips To Heal Post-Colour Damage Fast, Pro-Approved Routine To Soothe, Repair & Restore Glow

Ayesha Khan Reveals Shocking Rape Threats, Replacement Over Weight: ‘I Am Almost Sexualized Every Day…’

SA vs NZ Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: When and Where to Watch South Africa vs New Zealand Semi-Final on TV and Online in India, UK, USA?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

SA vs NZ Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: When and Where to Watch South Africa vs New Zealand Semi-Final on TV and Online in India, UK, USA?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

SA vs NZ Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: When and Where to Watch South Africa vs New Zealand Semi-Final on TV and Online in India, UK, USA?
SA vs NZ Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: When and Where to Watch South Africa vs New Zealand Semi-Final on TV and Online in India, UK, USA?
SA vs NZ Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: When and Where to Watch South Africa vs New Zealand Semi-Final on TV and Online in India, UK, USA?
SA vs NZ Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: When and Where to Watch South Africa vs New Zealand Semi-Final on TV and Online in India, UK, USA?

QUICK LINKS