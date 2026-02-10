Sachin Tendulkar Invites PM Narendra Modi To Son Arjun’s Wedding

Sachin Tendulkar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence on Tuesday and invited him for the wedding of his son Arjun and Saaniya Chandok.

Sharing the news on X, Tendulkar wrote, “We were honoured to invite Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji to Arjun and Saaniya’s wedding. Thank you, Modi ji, for your blessings and thoughtful advice for the young couple.”

We cordially invited Hon’ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji to Arjun and Saaniya’s wedding. Thank you for the warmth extended to our family, we deeply appreciate your kind wishes. pic.twitter.com/IfcNIms6qK — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 10, 2026

Last February, Hon’ble President Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji graciously hosted us at Rashtrapati Bhavan. We relived some of those cherished memories when we met the President today to invite her to Arjun and Saaniya’s wedding. Thank you for your warm wishes, Hon’ble President.… pic.twitter.com/oZA4nZmzfo — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 10, 2026

Our family had the opportunity to meet Shri @RahulGandhi ji and invite him to Arjun-Saaniya’s wedding. pic.twitter.com/StdMKtaapq — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 10, 2026

Arjun Tendulkar was traded to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) from Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini-auction last year and will play for LSG this season. While the five-time IPL champions were required to part ways with

Arjun, they have secured the services of leg-spinner Mayank Markande in a trade with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The Mumbai Indians first picked Arjun in the IPL 2021 mini-auction for Rs 20 lakh, but he did not feature in any match that season.

MI bought him again for Rs 30 lakh in the IPL 2022 mega-auction, and he made his long-awaited IPL debut in 2023, taking three wickets in four games. Ahead of IPL 2024, Hardik Pandya replaced Rohit Sharma as MI captain, and Arjun appeared in only one match that season.

In the IPL 2025 mega-auction, Arjun went unsold in the initial round but was later acquired by MI at his base price of Rs 30 lakh in the accelerated round. He did not get a game that season and remained on the bench.

The 26-year-old all-rounder has played five IPL match for MI and has taken three wickets while conceding 114 runs. He also has made 13 runs in his IPL career so far. Arjun, now plays for Goa in domestic cricket after making his debut for Mumbai in 2021.

Saaniya Chandok comes from a prominent background. She is the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai, Chairman of the Graviss Group. She has been a close friend of the Tendulkar family, particularly Arjun’s sister, Sara Tendulkar, for several years.

(With inputs from ANI)