LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cuba latest celebrity news Anil Ambani ai congress karisma kapoor bollywood drama crime news cuba latest celebrity news Anil Ambani ai congress karisma kapoor bollywood drama crime news cuba latest celebrity news Anil Ambani ai congress karisma kapoor bollywood drama crime news cuba latest celebrity news Anil Ambani ai congress karisma kapoor bollywood drama crime news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cuba latest celebrity news Anil Ambani ai congress karisma kapoor bollywood drama crime news cuba latest celebrity news Anil Ambani ai congress karisma kapoor bollywood drama crime news cuba latest celebrity news Anil Ambani ai congress karisma kapoor bollywood drama crime news cuba latest celebrity news Anil Ambani ai congress karisma kapoor bollywood drama crime news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Sachin Tendulkar Invites PM Narendra Modi To Son Arjun’s Wedding

Sachin Tendulkar Invites PM Narendra Modi To Son Arjun’s Wedding

Sachin Tendulkar has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the wedding ceremony of his son Arjun with Saaniya Chandok.

Sachin Tendulkar and his family with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo Credits: Sachin Tendulkar/X)
Sachin Tendulkar and his family with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo Credits: Sachin Tendulkar/X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: February 10, 2026 22:05:53 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Sachin Tendulkar Invites PM Narendra Modi To Son Arjun’s Wedding

Sachin Tendulkar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence on Tuesday and invited him for the wedding of his son Arjun and Saaniya Chandok. 

Sharing the news on X, Tendulkar wrote, “We were honoured to invite Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji to Arjun and Saaniya’s wedding. Thank you, Modi ji, for your blessings and thoughtful advice for the young couple.”

Arjun Tendulkar was traded to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) from Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini-auction last year and will play for LSG this season. While the five-time IPL champions were required to part ways with

Arjun, they have secured the services of leg-spinner Mayank Markande in a trade with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The Mumbai Indians first picked Arjun in the IPL 2021 mini-auction for Rs 20 lakh, but he did not feature in any match that season.

MI bought him again for Rs 30 lakh in the IPL 2022 mega-auction, and he made his long-awaited IPL debut in 2023, taking three wickets in four games. Ahead of IPL 2024, Hardik Pandya replaced Rohit Sharma as MI captain, and Arjun appeared in only one match that season.

In the IPL 2025 mega-auction, Arjun went unsold in the initial round but was later acquired by MI at his base price of Rs 30 lakh in the accelerated round. He did not get a game that season and remained on the bench.

The 26-year-old all-rounder has played five IPL match for MI and has taken three wickets while conceding 114 runs. He also has made 13 runs in his IPL career so far. Arjun, now plays for Goa in domestic cricket after making his debut for Mumbai in 2021.

Saaniya Chandok comes from a prominent background. She is the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai, Chairman of the Graviss Group. She has been a close friend of the Tendulkar family, particularly Arjun’s sister, Sara Tendulkar, for several years.

(With inputs from ANI)

First published on: Feb 10, 2026 10:04 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Arjun TendulkarPM Narendra Modisachin tendulkar

RELATED News

PAK vs USA | Babar Azam Finds Form At T20 World Cup 2026, Smashes Harmeet Singh For 17 in An Over

T20 World Cup 2026: Washington Sundar Joins Team India Ahead Of India vs Namibia

Iceland Cricket Hilariously Trolls Pakistan on X Ahead of IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 Match

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan Confirmed in Colombo, Flight Prices From Delhi Shoot Up

EXPLAINED – Why BCCI Won’t Allow Indian Cricketers’ Wives And Families On Tour During T20 World Cup 2026

LATEST NEWS

Nepal Bus Tragedy: Kathmandu–Okhaldhunga Bus Plunges 100 Metres Into Tamakoshi River, At Least 12 Dead, Search For Missing Continues

From Cancellations To Tech Stops: How Airlines Are Coping With Cuba’s Fuel Shortage As Aviation Crisis Deepens Amid US Oil Blockade

Is Prakash Raj The New Face After Akshaye Khanna’s Exit From Drishyam 3? Actor Breaks Silence, Says ‘Started Shooting For…’

‘Gen-Z Were Promised Bangladesh Would Turn Into Singapore But Are Seeing It Turn Into Myanmar, Afghanistan: Ex-Bangladesh Minister | NewsX Exclusive

‘I Went Out With My Licensed Gun And…’ Govinda Reveals He Spotted 22 Men Near His Mumbai Residence At 3am, Recalls Calling Top Police Officers In Another Country

Mysore Sandal Soap Row: BJP Calls Out Congress For Anti-Kannada Mindset Over Appointing Actress From Another State, Tamannaah Bhatia Faces Heat Amid Relaunch

Rakhi Sawant Sparks Mega Bollywood Storm! Wants Amitabh Bachchan To Marry Rekha, Taunts Jaya: ‘Aap Baalon Ko Colour Kare, Botox Kare’ – Watch

Is A Baba Behind Mysterious Deaths Of 3 People Found Dead On Peeragarhi Flyover In Delhi? CCTV Shows Him In Their Car Before Tragedy

App Store Shake-Up: Apple, Google Agree To Fairness And Transparency Measures In UK

AIBE 21 Registration 2026 to Begin Tomorrow: Check Key Dates, Eligibility And How to Apply

Sachin Tendulkar Invites PM Narendra Modi To Son Arjun’s Wedding

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sachin Tendulkar Invites PM Narendra Modi To Son Arjun’s Wedding

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sachin Tendulkar Invites PM Narendra Modi To Son Arjun’s Wedding
Sachin Tendulkar Invites PM Narendra Modi To Son Arjun’s Wedding
Sachin Tendulkar Invites PM Narendra Modi To Son Arjun’s Wedding
Sachin Tendulkar Invites PM Narendra Modi To Son Arjun’s Wedding

QUICK LINKS