IPL 2026 Twist: MS Dhoni Confirms Availability, Sanju Samson’s Spot in CSK’s Playing XI Under Threat

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) got a massive boost ahead of the IPL 2026 season after it was confirmed that wicket-keeper batter MS Dhoni will feature in the next edition of the cash-rich league. “He will play, he will play,” CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan told reporters on Sunday.

It’s a big news for the Super Kings and their fans as there have been a lot of speculations around Dhoni’s career in the past. Now, the big question is, will Sanju Samson not find a place for himself in the Playing XI?

The franchise got Samson in the squad ahead of the IPL 2026 season. In an official announcement, Sanju was transferred to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for a whopping Rs 18 crore, while Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran joined Rajasthan Royals in trades worth Rs 14 crore and Rs 2.4 crore, respectively.

Sanju Samson’s prime years right now. 530+ season at No.3 in IPL 2024 & injuries hit him in next season. Can’t wait for WC & IPL this season💯 Relive every six from his 2024 season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SdItDlEnA8 — JJ (@IdliHaterrr) January 15, 2026

“We are only here for a short period of time. Gave MY everything to this franchise, enjoyed some great cricket, made some lifetime relations, treated everyone in the franchise as my family.. And when its time.. I AM moving On..Shall always be grateful for everything,” Samson wrote.

No Opening Slot!

Sanju was opening the innings for Rajasthan Royals before he was injured and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi came in for that role. But the Super Kings have some options for their opening combination. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad had batted at number three in 2025 edition but they had Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Ayush Mhatre and Shaik Rasheed for that role.

He’s got power. He’s got placement. And he’s dealing in sixes in Delhi 💥 Sanju Samson on the move & @rajasthanroyals are 67/2 at the end of powerplay 💗 Watch the match LIVE on @StarSportsIndia and @JioCinema 💻📱#TATAIPL | #DCvRR pic.twitter.com/PkUUEHj9Zr — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 7, 2024

Barring Mhatre, CSK have don’t have the other players in their ranks and Ruturaj Gaikwad might take the position. Gaikwad and Mhatre might be the designated openers for the side. At number three, the Super Kings can have someone like Dewald Brevis while Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube and MS Dhoni to follow next.

MS Dhoni- Designated wicket-keeper!

MS Dhoni is likely to keep wickets in the IPL 2026 edition as well. If this happens, the vacancy for that spot is also occupied. Samson gave some good starts to the Royals but a place in the Super Kings XI seems a bit difficult at the moment. If the right-handed batter doesn’t find a place for himself then it would be a massive blow to him and his fans.

