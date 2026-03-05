LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs ENG: Sanju Samson Channels His Inner Virat Kohli And MS Dhoni During T20 World Cup Semi-Finals

IND vs ENG: Sanju Samson Channels His Inner Virat Kohli And MS Dhoni During T20 World Cup Semi-Finals

India wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson once again showed his class and hammered a 42-ball 89 against England in the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final. His knock eventually helped India clinch a win.

Virat Kohli, Sanju Samson and MS Dhoni. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)
Virat Kohli, Sanju Samson and MS Dhoni. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: March 5, 2026 23:51:59 IST

IND vs ENG: Sanju Samson Channels His Inner Virat Kohli And MS Dhoni During T20 World Cup Semi-Finals

Sanju Samson sat quietly after hitting the winning runs against West Indies in Kolkata in a virtual quarter-final. His unbeaten 97 runs helped India reach the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals. After years of criticism, social media backlash, and not getting a fixed place in the team despite making his debut more than a decade ago, this moment finally belonged to Sanju.

But Samson did not stop there.

In the semi-final, he continued his brilliant form and scored 89 off 42 balls, helping India post a massive 253/7 in 20 overs. After this performance, fans started comparing his innings to MS Dhoni’s iconic knock in the 2011 World Cup Final.

Dhoni had scored an unbeaten 91 against Sri Lanka at Wankhede Stadium, while Gautam Gambhir made 97 runs as India lifted the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup after 28 years.

Has India Found a New Anchor?

Sanju Samson stepped up for India in tricky situations in both matches. His innings included several sixes and boundaries, but he also rotated the strike well and attacked only the balls in his range. This approach is similar to how Virat Kohli has played for India for many years.

Kohli has produced several memorable performances in  T20 World Cup knockout matches.

In the 2014 T20 World Cup semi-final against South Africa in Mirpur, Kohli scored 72* off 44 balls to guide India to a six-wicket win. India reached the final but lost to Sri Lanka, although Kohli again impressed with 77 off 58.

In 2016, India faced Australia in a crucial Super 10 match. Chasing 160, Kohli played an incredible innings of 82* off 51 balls to take India home. In the semi-final against West Indies, India lost, but Kohli still scored 89* off 47.

India later faced England in the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final, where Kohli scored 50 off 40, though England won the match by 10 wickets.

In the 2024 T20 World Cup Final against South Africa, Kohli saved his best for the last and scored 76 off 59, playing a key role in the match.

Samson Showing Similar Traits

Over the years, Kohli has been India’s most dependable batter, especially in big chases. From the 2011 World Cup final to famous innings in Hobart against Sri Lanka and in Melbourne against Pakistan, Kohli has often taken responsibility in pressure situations.

Now, Sanju Samson is slowly showing similar qualities.

In this World Cup, he anchored India’s innings in two crucial matches. He has shown in the past as well that when he faces 40–50 balls, he can convert his start into a big score. Samson already has three T20I centuries to his name.

If he continues this form, Samson could soon become India’s new anchor in T20Is.

First published on: Mar 5, 2026 11:51 PM IST
IND vs ENG: Sanju Samson Channels His Inner Virat Kohli And MS Dhoni During T20 World Cup Semi-Finals

IND vs ENG: Sanju Samson Channels His Inner Virat Kohli And MS Dhoni During T20 World Cup Semi-Finals

IND vs ENG: Sanju Samson Channels His Inner Virat Kohli And MS Dhoni During T20 World Cup Semi-Finals
IND vs ENG: Sanju Samson Channels His Inner Virat Kohli And MS Dhoni During T20 World Cup Semi-Finals
IND vs ENG: Sanju Samson Channels His Inner Virat Kohli And MS Dhoni During T20 World Cup Semi-Finals
IND vs ENG: Sanju Samson Channels His Inner Virat Kohli And MS Dhoni During T20 World Cup Semi-Finals

