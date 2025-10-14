LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest india news ind vs aus odis latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam cristiano ronaldo bipin joshi contaminated cough syrup Afghanistan news donald trump latest india news ind vs aus odis latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam cristiano ronaldo bipin joshi contaminated cough syrup Afghanistan news donald trump latest india news ind vs aus odis latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam cristiano ronaldo bipin joshi contaminated cough syrup Afghanistan news donald trump latest india news ind vs aus odis latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam cristiano ronaldo bipin joshi contaminated cough syrup Afghanistan news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest india news ind vs aus odis latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam cristiano ronaldo bipin joshi contaminated cough syrup Afghanistan news donald trump latest india news ind vs aus odis latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam cristiano ronaldo bipin joshi contaminated cough syrup Afghanistan news donald trump latest india news ind vs aus odis latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam cristiano ronaldo bipin joshi contaminated cough syrup Afghanistan news donald trump latest india news ind vs aus odis latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam cristiano ronaldo bipin joshi contaminated cough syrup Afghanistan news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ‘Shameful To Target A Kid’, Says Gautam Gambhir On Harshit Rana Criticism

‘Shameful To Target A Kid’, Says Gautam Gambhir On Harshit Rana Criticism

Gautam Gambhir has ardently defended Harshit Rana, who is 23, after people critiqued the selection of Rana for India's ODI squad against Australia, calling the criticism ‘shameful’ and ‘baseless.’ He admonished critics to focus on performance rather than personal hatred, noting that Rana hasn't been selected based on anything other than his performance.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 14, 2025 15:17:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Shameful To Target A Kid’, Says Gautam Gambhir On Harshit Rana Criticism

Gautam Gambhir has come out in strong defence of 23 year old pacer Harshit Rana who has been criticised by the selection of the player, who is being selected to participate in the upcoming Australia ODIs. Gambhir reacted to comments made by the former India cricketer Kris Srikkanth who had suggested that Rana was brought into the squad because he had previously been with Gambhir and not because of merit.

Gautam Gambhir On Harshit Rana Criticism

Talking following the Test series sweep on the West Indies, Gambhir termed the act of taking a young player as a target as shameful, and denied rumours that suggest Rana is a beneficiary of favoritism. He claimed that performance may and must be challenged, but criticising the character of a person, particularly a young cricketer without influential support, is a step too far. Gambhir further pointed out the impact of social media in terms of intensifying the criticism and implications on the mental state of a player and called upon the people working in the cricketing circles to be responsible. He did not mind taking criticism against him but made a difference when it concerns a 23 year old who is attempting to build his career.

India vs Australia ODIs Squad Includes Harshit Rana

Rana is the cricketer of Delhi who has already played various formats with the Indian team and has been recently included in the squads of the ODI and T20I tour to Australia. The defence of Gambhir therefore makes the inclusion of Rana be founded on a cricketing talent, and not relationships, and is an attempt to counteract what he views as a harmful narrative. This episode highlights the strains in Indian cricket between pundits, the retired players, and management regarding the way upcoming talent is packaged to the outside world. This position by Gambhir indicates his readiness to protect young players against unnecessary criticism, and to instill the concept of meritocracy as his leadership principle in the coach.

Also Read: Viral Video Shows Virat Kohli Ignoring Selfie Request Upon Return To India

First published on: Oct 14, 2025 3:17 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: gautam gambhirGautam Gambhir defends Harshit RanaHarshit RanaHarshit Rana criticismIndia vs Australia ODI Seriesindian cricket team

RELATED News

Dodgers barely preserve Blake Snell's win in NLCS opener

SL W vs NZ W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Match Live Telecast, Live Streaming On Tv And Mobile Apps Online

World Test Championship Points Table: India Clinches 2-0 Series Sweep Over West Indies

Dodgers barely preserve Blake Snell's win in NLCS opener

Khalid Jamil’s Emphasis On Teamwork For Success In India vs Singapore, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers

LATEST NEWS

Donald Trump Gushes Over Karoline Leavitt, Compares Her Lips To Machine Gun, ‘That Face, Those Lips, Video Emerges

‘Shameful To Target A Kid’, Says Gautam Gambhir On Harshit Rana Criticism

Indian Tourists In Japan, Get Ready! Seamless UPI Payments Are About To Change Your Travel Game Forever!

Who’s Mallojula Venugopal Rao? Top Maoist Leader ‘Sonu’ Surrenders With 60 Cadres In Huge Setback For Naxals

‘Tamasha In Name Of Cinema’: Kerala Story Director Sudipto Sen Slams Filmfare For Awarding ‘Plagiarised’ Laapataa Ladies

Why Is Pakistan’s First Dating Show Lazawal Ishq Under Fire? Internet Gets Into Heated Debate As Show Faces Ban

Meet 10 Indian Companies Redefining Business in 2025

Who Is Subramanyam Vedam? Indian-Origin Man Wrongfully Jailed In US, Freed After 43 Years In Prison

German investor morale rises October, ZEW finds

From Cookware to Ice creams: What’s Powering India’s Celebration Economy

‘Shameful To Target A Kid’, Says Gautam Gambhir On Harshit Rana Criticism

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Shameful To Target A Kid’, Says Gautam Gambhir On Harshit Rana Criticism

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Shameful To Target A Kid’, Says Gautam Gambhir On Harshit Rana Criticism
‘Shameful To Target A Kid’, Says Gautam Gambhir On Harshit Rana Criticism
‘Shameful To Target A Kid’, Says Gautam Gambhir On Harshit Rana Criticism
‘Shameful To Target A Kid’, Says Gautam Gambhir On Harshit Rana Criticism
QUICK LINKS