Shows how uneducated they are, won't consider them cricketers: Mishra slams Yousuf for derogatory remarks on Suryakumar
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Shows how uneducated they are, won't consider them cricketers: Mishra slams Yousuf for derogatory remarks on Suryakumar

Shows how uneducated they are, won't consider them cricketers: Mishra slams Yousuf for derogatory remarks on Suryakumar

Shows how uneducated they are, won't consider them cricketers: Mishra slams Yousuf for derogatory remarks on Suryakumar

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 17, 2025 18:27:07 IST

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Former leg spinner Amit Mishra lampooned ex-Pakistan batter Mohammad Yousuf for stooping to a new low after using a derogatory remark to abuse India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav.

The ties between the two neighbouring nations have worsened after the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, during which Pakistan-sponsored terrorists killed 26 tourists. Despite the backlash and calls for a boycott of the India-Pakistan fixture at the Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday, the game went ahead and has been surrounded by controversy.

After India outfoxed Pakistan and relished a 7-wicket win, Suryakumar and his players sent a bold message by refusing to follow the old tradition of shaking hands with the opposition. In reply, Pakistan pulled out of the post-match presentation.

Mishra stood by India’s decision to decline shaking hands with Pakistan players and told ANI, “I strongly support Team India and the management’s decision to maintain a professional stance without displaying any gestures of friendship. By playing the match against Pakistan, they have shown respect for the spirit of the game.”

During the post-match presentation, Suryakumar dedicated the victory to the Indian Armed Forces and said, “Just wanted to say something. Perfect occasion, taking the time out, we stand by the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. We express our solidarity. Want to dedicate the win to all our armed forces who showed a lot of bravery. Hope they continue to inspire us all, and we give them more reasons on the ground whenever we get an opportunity to make them smile.”

“At the same time, by refraining from a handshake, they have sent a powerful message to the world — that India has not forgotten the Pahalgam attack. Dedicating this victory to the victims brings a moment of pride and emotional justice for every Indian,” he added.

The handshake imbroglio escalated after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) lodged a complaint against match referee Andy Pycroft, accusing him of violating the ICC Code of Conduct and the MCC laws relating to the spirit of cricket. However, the International Cricket Council didn’t entertain their appeal.

Former Pakistan cricketers openly criticised Suryakumar and his side for their decision to refrain from the long-standing custom. But Yousuf went a step ahead during a panel discussion on Samaa TV. While weighing in on the entire incident, they launched an offensive remark at Suryakumar. While repeatedly calling the Indian T20I skipper “Suarkumar”, he accused India of “using” umpires according to their will.

Mishra didn’t mince his words while launching a scathing tirade on Yousuf. He feels that Yousuf’s remarks reveal Pakistan’s true character. He cited that former Pakistan players have used such comments in the past, and it would be best to avoid entertaining such statements and people.

“This shows how uneducated they are. Despite being a Test cricketer, he is making such remarks. They just speak nonsense. They have done it in the past and will continue to do it. What else do they have left? They complained about the match referee. It was India’s decision not to shake hands. But India respected the sport. We should not listen to such people,” Mishra said.

“I am with the Indian team. The entire nation is with the team. Irrespective of the level of cricket they play, they show their class. None of the Indian legends used such derogatory remarks. I won’t even consider them cricketers. This shows the difference in the thinking level of India and Pakistan,” he concluded.

On Tuesday evening, Yousuf took to X to clear his stance on the entire incident. In a statement which didn’t seem like an apology, he drifted away from his comment. He invoked the example of former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan’s statement about former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi while reminiscing about an incident during an interview.

“I didn’t mean any disrespect to any sportsman who plays for his country with passion and grace, but why were the Indian media and people praising Irfan Pathan when he said that Shahid Khan Afridi was barking like a dog? Shouldn’t that have been rejected by everyone who talks about dignity and respect?” Yousuf wrote on X. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: Amit MishraAsia Cuphandshake-rowindia-pakistanmohammad yousufsuryakumar yadav

RELATED News

Pakistan BOYCOTT Asia Cup 2025, Because India Skipped The Handshake Ritual
Kipyegon celebrates golden streak, Woo's smile lights up Tokyo
Watch: With The Very First Throw, Neeraj Chopra Enters The Finals Of The World Athletics Championship
Jemimah Rodrigues ruled out of Australia ODIs, Tejal Hasabnis replaces
PAK vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Match 10 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Pakistan vs UAE Live Telecast On Tv And Online

LATEST NEWS

MagicTouch Brazil Approval: A Turning Point for Cardiovascular Innovation
Mexico begins public consultation process for USMCA ahead of review
Amazon invests over $1 billion to raise employee pay, lower healthcare costs
US wins release of Wells Fargo banker barred from leaving China, sources say
Andhra Pradesh: 6 killed in road accident in Nellore
Top Animated Films In India: Demon Slayer’s Massive Success Signals India’s Love For Anime Films
Lionel Messi Sends Special Gift To PM Modi On His 75th Birthday, Plans Visit To India
Leaked Geedge files unmask China's global censorship machinery
"Yeh hamare desh ko itne beautifully aage leke ja rahe hai": Vindu Dara Singh lauds PM Modi's leadership on his 75th birthday
"May God bless you with happiness and strength": Ashoke Pandit sends warm wishes for PM Modi's 75th birthday
Shows how uneducated they are, won't consider them cricketers: Mishra slams Yousuf for derogatory remarks on Suryakumar

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Shows how uneducated they are, won't consider them cricketers: Mishra slams Yousuf for derogatory remarks on Suryakumar

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Shows how uneducated they are, won't consider them cricketers: Mishra slams Yousuf for derogatory remarks on Suryakumar
Shows how uneducated they are, won't consider them cricketers: Mishra slams Yousuf for derogatory remarks on Suryakumar
Shows how uneducated they are, won't consider them cricketers: Mishra slams Yousuf for derogatory remarks on Suryakumar
Shows how uneducated they are, won't consider them cricketers: Mishra slams Yousuf for derogatory remarks on Suryakumar

QUICK LINKS