Home > Sports > Shubman Gill’s Reaction Goes Viral As Fan Screams ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ In Adelaide, Watch Video

While taking a casual stroll through the streets of Adelaide, Gill stopped to greet a fan who shook hands with him. Moments later, the fan unexpectedly shouted 'Pakistan Zindabad.'

Shubman Gill. (Image Credit: ANI/ICC)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 23, 2025 08:22:25 IST

India’s Test and ODI captain, Shubman Gill, is in Adelaide to lead the Men in Blue in the second ODI of the three-match series against Australia on Thursday. However, ahead of the must-win clash at the Adelaide Oval, a brief encounter with a fan has taken the internet by storm.

While taking a casual stroll through the streets of Adelaide, Gill stopped to greet a fan who shook hands with him. Moments later, the fan unexpectedly shouted “Pakistan Zindabad,” leaving Gill visibly surprised. A short clip of the incident quickly went viral on social media.

Gill, who took over India’s ODI captaincy from Rohit Sharma on October 4, has been under the spotlight both for his leadership and his recent batting form. The 26-year-old Punjab batter faced Pakistan three times in the Asia Cup last month, scoring 10, 47, and 12 runs in those encounters. Despite Gill’s modest returns, India emerged victorious in all three matches against their arch-rivals.

As for the ongoing series against Australia, the pressure is on Gill and his side to bounce back after a disappointing start. India lost the first ODI by seven wickets at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday (October 19). Gill could only manage 10 runs from 18 balls in that match and will be eager to make a strong comeback in Adelaide.

The upcoming second ODI is crucial for Team India to stay alive in the series. Alongside Gill, fans will be looking at senior players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to deliver.

ALSO READ: India vs Australia 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND vs AUS Match?

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 8:22 AM IST
