SL vs ZIM Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Match Live

Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe clash in Match 38 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 today at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, with both teams aiming to finish the group stage unbeaten. Having already secured spots in the Super 8, the two sides will be looking to assert dominance and top their group.

What is the schedule for Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe game?

The T20 World Cup 2026 match between Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe match will be played on Thursday , February 19, at the R Premdasa Stadium, Colombo. The match will start at 3:00 PM IST.

How to watch live broadcast of Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe game?

The match between Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe will be live on Star Sports Network.

Match Day 🏏

Match tickets for the Sri Lanka vs. Zimbabwe fixture of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 have been sold out. Special security and traffic plans will be in effect around the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo due to today’s (19) T20 World Cup match between Sri… pic.twitter.com/Ttl6xHCiHg — Sri Lanka Tweet 🇱🇰 (@SriLankaTweet) February 19, 2026

How to watch live streaming of Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe game?

The Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe match will be live stream on JioHotStar.

What is the toss time for Sri lanka vs Zimbabwe?

The toss for the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe match will take place at 2:30 PM IST.

Squads

Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana

Zimbabwe squad:Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dion Myers, Brendan Taylor (wk), Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tony Munyonga, Clive Madande, Graeme Cremer