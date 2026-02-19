SL vs ZIM Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Match Live

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
entertainment ai for humanity India AI Impact Summit 2026 Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh bullion market outlook vivo v70 3rd World Aliens remark carlos turcios Black History Month event Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran hardik pandya entertainment ai for humanity India AI Impact Summit 2026 Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh bullion market outlook vivo v70 3rd World Aliens remark carlos turcios Black History Month event Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran hardik pandya entertainment ai for humanity India AI Impact Summit 2026 Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh bullion market outlook vivo v70 3rd World Aliens remark carlos turcios Black History Month event Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran hardik pandya entertainment ai for humanity India AI Impact Summit 2026 Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh bullion market outlook vivo v70 3rd World Aliens remark carlos turcios Black History Month event Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran hardik pandya
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
entertainment ai for humanity India AI Impact Summit 2026 Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh bullion market outlook vivo v70 3rd World Aliens remark carlos turcios Black History Month event Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran hardik pandya entertainment ai for humanity India AI Impact Summit 2026 Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh bullion market outlook vivo v70 3rd World Aliens remark carlos turcios Black History Month event Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran hardik pandya entertainment ai for humanity India AI Impact Summit 2026 Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh bullion market outlook vivo v70 3rd World Aliens remark carlos turcios Black History Month event Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran hardik pandya entertainment ai for humanity India AI Impact Summit 2026 Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh bullion market outlook vivo v70 3rd World Aliens remark carlos turcios Black History Month event Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran hardik pandya
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > SL vs ZIM Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Match Live

SL vs ZIM Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Match Live

The T20 World Cup 2026 match between Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe match  will be played on Thursday , February 19. The Match will be live on Star Sports in India.

Sri lanka vs Zimbabwe (Image Credits : X)
Sri lanka vs Zimbabwe (Image Credits : X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: February 19, 2026 12:47:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

SL vs ZIM Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Match Live

Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe clash in Match 38 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 today at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, with both teams aiming to finish the group stage unbeaten. Having already secured spots in the Super 8, the two sides will be looking to assert dominance and top their group.

What is the schedule for Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe game? 

The T20 World Cup 2026 match between Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe match  will be played on Thursday , February 19, at the R Premdasa Stadium, Colombo. The match will start at 3:00 PM IST.

How to watch live broadcast of  Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe game?

The match between Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe will be live on Star Sports Network.

You Might Be Interested In

How to watch live streaming of  Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe game?

The Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe match will be live stream on JioHotStar.

What is the toss time for Sri lanka  vs Zimbabwe?

The toss for the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe match will take place at 2:30 PM IST.

Squads

Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana

 Zimbabwe squad:Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dion Myers, Brendan Taylor (wk), Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tony Munyonga, Clive Madande, Graeme Cremer

First published on: Feb 19, 2026 12:47 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: iccSri Lankat20 world cupt20 world cup 2026zimbabwe

RELATED News

IND vs NED: Arshdeep Singh, Aryan Dutt’s Jersey Swap Steals Spotlight After Team India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Win

Ex-Wife of Pakistani Cricketer Imad Wasim Releases Private Conversations, Appeals to Mohsin Naqvi

IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026: Hardik Pandya Enters Record Books With Unique T20 Milestone

T20 World Cup 2026: How Ex-India Coaches R Sridhar And Vikram Rathour Helped Sri Lanka Beat Australia

Wolves vs Arsenal Live Streaming: Where to Watch English Premier League in India, Bangladesh, UK, USA, Canada, Australia and More

LATEST NEWS

SL vs ZIM Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Match Live

TS EAMCET 2026 Application Process Begins, Know Eligibility, Fees And How to Apply

Is Tata Consultancy Partnering with OpenAI for Something Bigger? TCS Share Price Gains on the News – Here’s What Investors Should Know

Bomb Threat Emails Sent To Over 12 Noida And 3 Delhi Schools Amid CBSE Board Exams; Security Tightened

Major Political Shake-Up In Tamil Nadu: Vijayakanth’s DMDK Seals Alliance With DMK, Threatens TVK Ahead Of Assembly Polls

‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ Title Withdrawn By Filmmaker Amid Massive Protests By Brahmin Community, New Name For Manoj Bajpayee’s Movie Yet To Be Disclosed

HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Result 2026: Expected Date, Time And How To Check Scores

‘India Built What No Other Nation Can’: Emmanuel Macron Hails Digital Revolution At AI Summit 2026, Praises UPI

India AI Impact Summit 2026: PM Modi Meets World Tech Giant Leaders, Bets for Safe AI, Warns Against Deepfakes

Sundar Pichai Announces Google’s Full-Stack AI Hub In Vishakhapatnam As Part of $15 Billion India Investment, Calls AI ‘The Biggest Platform Shift Of Lifetimes’

SL vs ZIM Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Match Live

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

SL vs ZIM Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Match Live

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

SL vs ZIM Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Match Live
SL vs ZIM Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Match Live
SL vs ZIM Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Match Live
SL vs ZIM Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Match Live

QUICK LINKS