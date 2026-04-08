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Home > Sports News > Smriti Mandhana & Palash Muchhal Patch-Up After Cheating Row? Viral Family Video Sparks Wedding Buzz | WATCH

Smriti Mandhana & Palash Muchhal Patch-Up After Cheating Row? Viral Family Video Sparks Wedding Buzz | WATCH

A new viral video showing Smriti Mandhana’s father and Palash’s sister, the singer Palak Muchhal, has led fans to speculate that the former couple may have reconciled following their high-profile split last year.

Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal
Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: April 8, 2026 13:42:58 IST

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Smriti Mandhana & Palash Muchhal Patch-Up After Cheating Row? Viral Family Video Sparks Wedding Buzz | WATCH

India cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal were set to tie the knot in November last year before the weeding was called off in a shocking turn of events. It was initially reported that the wedding had been postponed for an indefinite time as Smriti’s father Srinivas Mandhana, had been hospitalized due to heart-attack-like symptoms. But the reports later suggested that Smriti had caught Palash cheating on her. 

But now a new video has surfaced on social media where Smriti’s father and Palash’s sister Palak and her husband Mithun can be spotted together. While some of the fans have claimed that the video is an old one, the others are suggesting that everything is back on track between the two families. 

What Smriti Mandhana Said?

Breaking her silence on the rumours surrounding her personal life, Mandhana wrote: “Over the past few weeks there has been plenty of speculation around my life and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time. I am a very private person and I would like to keep it that way but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off,” she stated.
“I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the same. I request you to please respect the privacy of both families at this time and allow us the space to process and move on at our own pace,” she added.

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‘Have decided to move on’

Composer Palash Muchhal opened up on the matter. In his Instagram story, Palash wrote, “I have decided to move on in my life and step back from my personal relationship.” He also addressed circulating rumours suggesting that the wedding was postponed due to his alleged infidelity during pre-wedding events.

“It has been very difficult for me to see people react so easily to baseless rumours about something which has been most sacred to me,” Palash said. “It’s the most difficult phase of my life, and I will deal with it gracefully, holding on to my beliefs. I truly hope we, as a society, learn to pause before judging someone based on unverified gossip, whose sources are never identified. Our words can wound in ways we may never understand.”

Legal action against rumours

Palash also warned that his team would take strict legal action against those spreading false and defamatory content online. “While we think about these things, many people in the world are facing drastic consequences. My team will be taking strict legal action against those spreading false and defamatory content. Thank you to everyone who has stood by me with kindness in this tough time,” he added.

Also Read: DC vs GT IPL 2026: Traffic Advisory Issued in Delhi For IPL Today Match — Routes, Restrictions Details Inside

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Tags: CricketCricket newsPalak MuchhalPalash Muchhalsmriti mandhanaSmriti Mandhana Palash Mucchal love storySmriti Mandhana Palash Mucchal patch upSmriti Mandhana Palash Mucchal weddingSmriti Mandhana Palash Mucchal wedding date

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Smriti Mandhana & Palash Muchhal Patch-Up After Cheating Row? Viral Family Video Sparks Wedding Buzz | WATCH
Smriti Mandhana & Palash Muchhal Patch-Up After Cheating Row? Viral Family Video Sparks Wedding Buzz | WATCH
Smriti Mandhana & Palash Muchhal Patch-Up After Cheating Row? Viral Family Video Sparks Wedding Buzz | WATCH
Smriti Mandhana & Palash Muchhal Patch-Up After Cheating Row? Viral Family Video Sparks Wedding Buzz | WATCH

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