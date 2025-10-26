Soccer – FC Barcelona, African football legends play in Abuja charity match for girl-child empowerment

VIDEO SHOWS: AFRICA AND FC BARCELONA LEGENDS PLAYING FRIENDLY MATCH / FANS CHEERING / TEAMS TRAINING AND POSING FOR PHOTOS / SOUNDBITES FROM PLAYERS AND SUPPORTERS. RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT. SHOWS: ABUJA, NIGERIA (OCTOBER 25, 2025) (REUTERS – Access All) 1. VARIOUS OF FORMER AFRICAN AND FC BARCELONA STARS PLAYING FOOTBALL MATCH 2. VARIOUS OF SUPPORTERS CHEERING 3. (SOUNDBITE) (English) FOOTBALL FAN, DIVINE NATHAN, SAYING: "It brought back so many memories, and I love the game, because I'm a Barcelona fan coming to support my dream team, which I've dreamed that one day I'll be in Spain, watching them. Coming here, it really means a lot to us. And also, seeing our African legends as well.'' 4. VARIOUS OF FORMER AFRICAN AND FC BARCELONA STARS PLAYING FOOTBALL MATCH 5. (SOUNDBITE) (English) FORMER NIGERIA'S SUPER EAGLES COACH, SAMSON SIASIA, SAYING: "It's novelty match, it's just for ex-internationals to come and exercise themselves, have fun and try to catch up with ex-players they have played with. These are former Barcelona players and former Nigerian players and other clubs in Europe, so it was a good outing." 6. FORMER BARCELONA AND AFRICAN TEAMS IN TRAINING SESSION 7. (SOUNDBITE) (English) CONTENT CREATOR, CHIOMA, SAYING: “Super interesting. I was really excited seeing especially Nigerian all-stars that did a very good job. I loved it. And of course I was happy seeing people from Barcelona." 8. FORMER FC BARCELONA AND NIGERIA SOCCER STARS IN TRAINING SESSION ABUJA, NIGERIA (OCTOBER 24, 2025) (REUTERS – Access All) 9. (SOUNDBITE) (English) BARCELONA LEGEND, GAIZKA MENDIETA, SAYING: "Here is the second edition, hopefully there will be more, hopefully there will be other events where Barca legends can be involved, and we can discover the country and get to know it better." ABUJA, NIGERIA (OCTOBER 25, 2025) (REUTERS – Access All) 10. VARIOUS OF FORMER AFRICA AND FC BARCELONA SOCCER STARS POSING FOR PHOTOS STORY: FC Barcelona and African football legends took to the pitch at Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Nigeria's capital on Saturday (October 25) in a charity match aimed at raising funds for girl-child empowerment programs. The charity game, which marked the second edition of the event, drew enthusiastic crowds who cheered as former players from both sides showcased their skills in a spirited encounter. "It brought back so many memories, and I love the game, because I'm a Barcelona fan coming to support my dream team," said Divine Nathan, a spectator at the match. He added that seeing African legends and local entertainers made the event particularly memorable. Former Super Eagles coach Samson Siasia described the match as an opportunity for retired internationals to reconnect. "It's novelty match, it's just for ex-internationals to come and exercise themselves, have fun and try to catch up with ex-players they have played with," he said. Barcelona legend Gaizka Mendieta, speaking ahead of the match on Thursday, expressed hopes for future editions. "Here is the second edition, hopefully there will be more," he said. The match brought together former FC Barcelona players and African internationals who previously played for clubs across Europe, creating a festive atmosphere that blended competitive sport with charitable purpose. (Production: Abraham Achirga, Seun Sanni, Angela Ukomadu)

