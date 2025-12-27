LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ‘Something To Be Happy About’: Gukesh After Finishing World Rapid Championship Day 1 In Joint Lead With Magnus Carlsen

'Something To Be Happy About': Gukesh After Finishing World Rapid Championship Day 1 In Joint Lead With Magnus Carlsen

The trio shared the top spot on 4.5 points alongside Maxime Vachier-Lagrave and Vladislav Artemiev.

D Gukesh. (Photo Credits: Sai Media/X)
D Gukesh. (Photo Credits: Sai Media/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 27, 2025 10:55:48 IST

'Something To Be Happy About': Gukesh After Finishing World Rapid Championship Day 1 In Joint Lead With Magnus Carlsen

Reigning classical world champion D. Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi, and world No.1 Magnus Carlsen were among the leaders after the first five rounds on the opening day of the FIDE World Rapid Championship. 

“The first game was scary. I was lost totally and then he blundered a trick and after that all the games were pretty good. Four wins in a row is something to be happy about, and also the play, I think, was pretty nice,” Gukesh told ChessBase India at the end of the first day.

All three players scored 4.5 points, sharing the top position with Maxime Vachier-Lagrave and Vladislav Artemiev.

Carlsen was in excellent form, winning his first four games. However, he was held to a draw by Arjun Erigaisi in the fifth and final round of the day. Their game, played in the Queen’s Gambit Declined, quickly became an equal queen and rook endgame. Carlsen tried hard to win and even reached a rook ending with two extra pawns, but the game still ended in a draw.



After a poor performance in the recent Global Chess League in Mumbai, Gukesh bounced back strongly. He began with a draw in round one and then won his next four games to join the leaders.

Defending World Rapid champion Volodar Murzin of Russia had a difficult start. The 18-year-old finished the day with just 2 points. He lost his first game in round two against fellow Russian Rudik Makarian and suffered two more defeats before winning in round five. With a score of 2 out of 5, his chances of defending his title look slim.

R. Praggnanandhaa also had a slow start. He won his first game but then drew the next two.

Former World Rapid champion Vasyl Ivanchuk, who won the title in 2016, finished the day with 3 points. He won his first game and then drew the next four.

Also Read: Manchester United Move Up The Premier League Table After 1-0 Win Over Newcastle With Patrick Dorgu’s Incredible Opener

First published on: Dec 27, 2025 10:55 AM IST
‘Something To Be Happy About’: Gukesh After Finishing World Rapid Championship Day 1 In Joint Lead With Magnus Carlsen

